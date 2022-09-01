Arts Legend Melba Moore Receives Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

fbpx
Melba Moore is no stranger to awards for her many talents and service. Moore won the Tony Award for best featured actress for her performance in Purlie (1970) and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Performance in that same year. Moore has received several Grammy nominations for her songs, "Read My Lips" and "Lean on Me," and Best New Artist in 1971.

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor

Legendary Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated songstress, Melba Moore, has achieved many milestones in her dynamic career. From Broadway to television, hit records to high accolades from arts and civic leaders, Moore has overcome personal and professional obstacles on the road to her iconic status.

Friday, August 26, 2022, Moore received the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring her career. The event took place at Morehouse College in Atlanta GA. At the event, she also received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her commitment to improvement within urban communities.

Moore is no stranger to awards for her many talents and service. Moore won the Tony Award for best featured actress for her performance in Purlie (1970) and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Performance in that same year. Moore has been received several Grammy nominations for her songs, “Read My Lips” and “Lean on Me,” and Best New Artist in 1971.

In recent years, the Harlem-born, Newark raised dynamo’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice & Sing” (recorded in 1990) was added to the US National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress in 2017 as an “American Aural Treasure.” The rendition was also entered into the Congressional Record as the Official Black National Anthem. Moore’s rendition of the national Black anthem was also added to the US National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as an “American Aural Treasure”. Moore recently released her latest album, Imagine.

Moore will also be a part of the 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame Class, which will include Lenny Kravitz, Sheila E., Charlie Wilson, Ludacris, Garrett Morris and Ludacris. Moore will receive her star for the Live Performance category.

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

