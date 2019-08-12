fbpx
Angela Rye campaigns for Sawyer with intensity, strong language

Rye is spending several days in Memphis this week to raise funds and support for Sawyer, the first-term representative for District 7 on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners and the leader of the #TakeEmDown901 campaign waged to remove Confederate-saluting memorials from city parks.

Published

2 days ago

on

“Allowing your current major to govern when you have the type of power and the type of numbers you have in Memphis is unconscionable,” Angela Rye said at fundraiser luncheon for Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer on Thursday. (Photo: Tyrone P. Easley)

By New Tri-State Defender

Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer has enlisted the help of Angela Rye, CNN commentator, national political strategist and activist, who says, “I don’t support campaigns, fundraisers or endorsements unless I really feel it.”

Rye is spending several days in Memphis this week to raise funds and support for Sawyer, the first-term representative for District 7 on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners and the leader of the #TakeEmDown901 campaign waged to remove Confederate-saluting memorials from city parks.

Angela Rye, Tami Sawyer. (Photo: Tyrone P. Easley)

On Saturday (August 10), Sawyer and Rye will canvass campaign support at Williams Park at 3888 Auburn Rd. in Whitehaven, starting at 10 a.m.

Rye addressed a group of influencers during a fundraising luncheon at 115 Huling Ave. in Downtown Memphis on Thursday. She arrived as news broke of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Mississippi separating immigrant children from their parents.

Rye observed that Africans also attempt to cross the southern border seeking asylum and that one would think, as a people, we would never want to see that happen again as it occurred with enslaved Africans.

“As I often say, racism is a bipartisan problem or a non-partisan problem,” said Rye.

“You all, because you are here, are not the apathetic ones, but you all who have apathetic ones in your families, in your congregations, in your friend circles, in your Links chapters, are passively watching a racist govern this city of Memphis. … You’re passively watching a Dixiecrat reign in 2019.”

The term Dixiecrat harkened back to a segregation-embracing political party known as the States’ Rights Democratic Party, which promoted racial segregation during its brief run.

During her visit to Memphis in February 2018, Rye spoke during the “I Am A Man” March 50-year anniversary commemoration and questioned the city’s progress under Mayor Jim Strickland.

“Memphis, this is not what Martin Luther King Jr. had in mind when he envisioned the promise land,” Rye declared in her 2018 address, citing the city’s high child poverty rates and crime data.

She was aware that in 2017 Strickland’s administration maintained a “blacklist,” which included social activists who had protested racial profiling, along with names of some former City of Memphis employees. After a surge of concern from the community, including the American Civil Liberties Union, names of activists were removed. Lawsuits soon followed.

“This is not a game for Tami,” Rye said at the luncheon. “Allowing your current major to govern when you have the type of power and the type of numbers you have in Memphis is unconscionable. …

“I challenge you to do something different at this new beginning,” Rye said, referring to a time of jubilee mentioned in the bible that takes place every 50 years.

“You have the opportunity to turn the tide, to shift the paradigm so that the rest of Black America understands the importance of its power. … Challenge your peers to not just go vote, but to act like you have the political power that your ancestors fought for you to have.”

With the floor open for questions, Sawyer said she’s been asked why she’s still in the race given the challenge of raising campaign funds, the presence of an incumbent mayor, the candidacy of a former mayor and the fact that she is relatively new to the political arena.

Tami Sawyer (Photo: Tyrone P. Easley)

Her response mirrored her campaign slogan. “We can’t wait,” she said, referencing economic data as she asserted that four more years of the current administration could restrict the city from broadly overcoming systemic inequities.

In a published statement, Steven Reid, campaign consultant for Strickland, noted Rye’s “hateful and divisive rhetoric,” adding that it didn’t “deserve a response.”

Later, Sawyer reflected on the day in a social media post that included this:

“Thank you to my special guest Angela Rye for challenging us to see the power we hold to make real and necessary change and to not standby silently while those in power ignore the majority of us. We all know the statistics & the realities, but how long are we going to wait to do something about it, Memphis? Black and brown communities are in crisis and we have to be able to talk about that and take action with courage and urgency.”

Newly registered voter Allyson Smith, 18, and Jade Thornton, 26, were among those who came out to support Sawyer, Teach for America’s managing director of External Affairs.

“She (Sawyer) reflects my interests, so taking my step in voting is a step for awareness,” said Smith, who will attend Howard University in the fall and vote for the first time in the Municipal Elections on Oct. 3.

Thornton, a former charter-school teacher, now works as a charter system community engagement expert. Asked how she would inspire those young women to vote who don’t seem motivated to do so, Thornton said, “I say to them, ‘When you see more than 50 percent of our children living in poverty, you’ve got to step up for the children.’”

Pastor Gregory Stokes of Greater Paradise Baptist Church was among the men in support of Sawyer at the luncheon.

“I have eight sisters, so I’ve been around strong women all of my life,” Stokes said. “Sawyer’s plans for crime reduction and prison reform provide hope, and I want to see real change, not only in Downtown and Midtown, but in Orange Mound, Boxtown, Smokey City and Klondike.

“If we’re our brother’s keeper, let’s share the wealth so that money will go into these communities also.”

This article originally appeared in the New Tri-State Defender

L.A. County Adopts ‘Socially Conscious’ Animal Shelter Practices

Animal rights activists praised Los Angeles County's decision to adopt "socially conscious" operating practices for its animal shelter, warning that alternative "no-kill" policies often result in unsafe, overcrowded facilities and dangerous dogs on the street.

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo

By Sentinel News Wire

Animal rights activists praised Los Angeles County’s decision to adopt “socially conscious” operating practices for its animal shelter, warning that alternative “no-kill” policies often result in unsafe, overcrowded facilities and dangerous dogs on the street.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked for an update on the new practices at the Department of Animal Care and Control. A report back is expected in 90 days.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals representative Lisa Lange said the DACC has emphasized spay and neuter policies to help reduce the population of stray and homeless animals, rather than emulating no-kill shelters that turn sick and dangerous animals away to maintain favorable statistics.

“We all want to see an end to the homeless animal crisis, but the way to get there is not by closing our shelter doors and turning animals away for a meaningless save rate,” Lange told the board. “This policy will help animals on a huge level.”

PETA representative Diana Mendoza called the newly adopted practices “a smart, compassionate, level-headed model that has the power to bring the community together. Instead of reducing animals to statistics the way the no-kill movement does, socially conscious sheltering puts the animals’ interests firmly in focus along with what is best for the community.”

The DACC said many no-kill practices require agencies to refuse admission to animals that aren’t adoptable and also overcrowd shelters, increasing the risk of disease.

Some release dangerous dogs for adoption to meet live release goals, according to the DACC and PETA.

The PETA website details dozens of instances of hoarding animals or sickly or dangerous dogs approved for adoption.

“It’s time for the truth that not all animals, just like not all people, are loving, trainable and safe,” said Phyllis Daugherty of the Animal Issues Movement.

Socially conscious sheltering originated in Colorado. Its goals are to ensure every unwanted or homeless pet has a safe place to go for shelter and care and to make every healthy and safe animal available for adoption.

In line with those practices, the DACC will not offer animals for adoption that are dangerous or “irremediably suffering.” And it will compassionately euthanize animals in severe, unremitting pain or suffering from other serious health challenges.

The DACC transferred 7,763 animals to low-intake animal shelters around the country last year in an effort to maximize adoption rates for healthy, safe pets. Here at home, it assesses potential adopters to make suitable matches and provides post-adoption support to ensure good outcomes.

The Long Beach City Council is deciding whether to adopt a no-kill policy for its shelter and in April heard from advocates on both sides of the issue who claimed to share the same goal of saving treatable animals and “putting down” animals when necessary due to injury or illness.

No kill advocates say they save more lives, while those against no kill policies say Long Beach would have to end its open admissions policy, ABC7 reported. The matter is expected to come back before the council this month.

A PETA shelter in Norfolk, Virginia came under scrutiny in 2015 for the 80 percent rate of euthanization in its shelter there, leading state lawmakers to pass a bill changing the definition of an animal shelter. But PETA staffers said they end up caring for animals turned away by other shelters. Many owners of elderly or suffering pets also turn to PETA when they cannot afford to pay the veterinarian’s fee for euthanasia, the animal rights organization told the Washington Post.

A blog post from PETA President Ingrid Newkirk states, “It’s easy to point the finger at those who are forced to do the ‘dirty work’ caused by a throwaway society’s casual acquisition and breeding of dogs and cats who end up homeless and unwanted, but at PETA, we will never turn our backs on neglected, unloved and homeless animals — even if the best we can offer them is a painless release from a world that doesn’t have enough heart or homes with room for them.”

The DACC’s live release rate for dogs is 88 percent and it finds homes for roughly half of the cats that come into its shelters, nearly double the rate for felines five years ago.

“Through collaboration with strategic partners, especially the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), DACC has been abcle to greatly improve outcomes for animals in its care,” DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said. “We are committed to continuing our efforts through socially conscious animal sheltering to save animals’ lives and protect our communities.”

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Hope Scott Named to 2019 List of Most Influential Women in Corporate America

Excelling as Blue Shield of California's Vice Presi­dent, Chief Risk & Compli­ance Officer and having fun along the way, Hope Scott has recently been named as one of Savoy's 2019 Most Influential Women in Corpo­rate America, a list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America with expertise in a range of industries.

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Hope Scott (Photo by: postnewsgroup.com)
Hope Scott (Photo by: postnewsgroup.com)

By The Oakland Post

Excelling as Blue Shield of California’s Vice Presi­dent, Chief Risk & Compli­ance Officer and having fun along the way, Hope Scott has recently been named as one of Savoy’s 2019 Most Influential Women in Corpo­rate America, a list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America with expertise in a range of industries.

Savoy Magazine is a na­tional publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the Af­rican-American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and dis­tributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

Scott was one of dozens se­lected from an original field of 500 nominees. The selec­tion committee included the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with rep­resentatives from the academ­ic and business arenas. The committee reviewed informa­tion on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, founda­tions, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, health care, manufac­turing and legal.

“I put in the time and hard work to earn a seat at the table,” Scott said. “When it wasn’t offered or wasn’t available to me, I took my­self to another table where my experience, talent, and vision were not only welcomed, but celebrated.” This mindset has aided in helping her garnish 30 years of legal practice ex­perience in the fields of health care and privacy law.

A highlight in Scott’s ca­reer is mentoring people and watching them succeed in their chosen fields. “I never do anything I don’t want to do, and I never stop having fun,” said Scott who encourages ev­eryone to enjoy life.

Scott joined Blue Shield of California in 2012 as the company’s Chief Privacy Of­ficer & Privacy Counsel. To­day, she leads and oversees the operations of Blue Shield of California’s corporate in­tegrity & risk management organization. Under her leadership, Blue Shield of California has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies six times.

Scott’s impressive career in healthcare includes leading privacy compliance in 27 countries and 53 U.S. states and jurisdictions.

Prior to joining Blue Shield, Scott was the Global Chief Privacy Officer and Senior Privacy Counsel for Cigna.  She was also the principal of her own private law practice, focusing on providing legal and compliance counsel to health care providers and consumers, and she was senior counsel for Independence Blue Cross for 11 years.

Scott earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Bryn Mawr College and her Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post

Palm Coast church to host Football Sunday

Palm Coast United Methodist Church will hold its eighth annual Football Sunday services on Aug. 18 at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast,   Members of the Flagler Palm Coast and Matanzas High School football teams, coaches, cheerleaders, and band members will attend the contemporary worship service at 9:30 a.m.  

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Photo by: Jean-Daniel Francoeur | pexels.com
Photo by: Jean-Daniel Francoeur | pexels.com

By The Daytona Times

Palm Coast United Methodist Church will hold its eighth annual Football Sunday services on Aug. 18 at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast,

Members of the Flagler Palm Coast and Matanzas High School football teams, coaches, cheerleaders, and band members will attend the contemporary worship service at 9:30 a.m.

Members of the Bethune-Cookman University football team and coaches will attend the traditional worship service 11 a.m.

Parishioners and guests are encouraged to wear a football jersey representing their favorite high school, college or professional teams. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 386-4451600.

This article originally appeared in the Daytona Times.

Tiffany Irving’s Soaps Make Bathing Beautiful

Tiffany Irving is returning to the Black-Eyed Pea Festival with her 'luxurious' handmade, soaps, body butters and other, as she says, 'bath enjoyment products.' Irving, who has been making skin care products for three years, says she draws inspiration "by many… people in life, people not necessarily part of the body care industry.

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Tiffany's Soap Kitchen (Photo by: tiffanyssoapkitchen.bigcartel.com)
Tiffany's Soap Kitchen (Photo by: tiffanyssoapkitchen.bigcartel.com)

By The Oakland Post

Tiffany Irving is returning to the Black-Eyed Pea Festival with her ‘luxurious’ handmade, soaps, body butters and other, as she says, ‘bath enjoyment products.’

Tiffany Irving (Courtesy Photo)

Tiffany Irving (Courtesy Photo)

Irving, who has been making skin care products for three years, says she draws inspiration “by many… people in life, people not necessarily part of the body care industry.

“I am inspired, in this context, by the person that loves to bathe. My goal is to create products that make the person look forward to their next bath or shower,” she said.

Irving makes vegan products with organic butters and essential oils, eschewing palm oil and synthetics.

She got started because she fell in love with natural skin care products and decided she would learn to make them herself.

Among them are soaps that look like slices of dessert but are scented with lemongrass and gardenia or infused with turmeric. One body butter has a ‘lemon meringue pie’ scent, while sugar scrubs are scented with lemongrass or lemon and peppermint.

Two of Irving’s products – “Wake Your Butta Up” and “Calm Your Butta Down” — may be mass produced.

Irving sells her products at the Freedom Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 11:00 am to 3:00 p.m at 3615 Market St. in Oakland or at Tiffanyssoapkitchen.bigcartel.com.

The Black-Eyed Pea Festival is a celebration of African-American food music and art.

It will take place on Sat. Sept. 14, 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m at Oakland Technical High School, 4351 Broadway in Oakland.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post

The 5th Annual Black Alumni Ball is back in the Nation’s Capital Striving to Advance, Unify and Uplift in the name of Black Excellence

In its fifth year, the Black Alumni Ball is gearing up to be an impactful evening of celebration with nearly 2,000 Black Alumni on August 10, 2019. The ball will be held from 8 PM-2 AM at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, DC. It will be hosted by The Massive Host, King Flexxa, with the soundtrack being provided by Nate Hopp and Jerome Baker III and LIVE entertainment will be delivered by Johnny Graham & the Groove. In addition, the VIP reception will be sponsored by Hennessy.

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Black Alumni Ball (Photo by: washingtoninformer.com)

By Cherrelle Swain

Washington, DC – August 9, 2019 – In its fifth year, the Black Alumni Ball is gearing up to be an impactful evening of celebration with nearly 2,000 Black Alumni on August 10, 2019. The ball will be held from 8 PM-2 AM at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, DC. It will be hosted by The Massive Host, King Flexxa, with the soundtrack being provided by Nate Hopp and Jerome Baker III and LIVE entertainment will be delivered by Johnny Graham & the Groove. In addition, the VIP reception will be sponsored by Hennessy.

In 2018, the Black Alumni Ball team debuted the Inaugural class of their Influencer program with 15 dynamic individuals who are shining examples of being a game-changer, an individual who is shifting the culture and being an example of excellence. In 2019, the class will grow with the addition of 17 individuals being inducted.

They are as follows: Christian Brown (Howard University Alumna, Owner of Rise Enterprises LLC), Christian Howard (Clark Atlanta University Alumna, Psychotherapist Consultant), Jessica T. Ornsby, Esq (Georgetown University Law Center, Founder of A+O Law Group), Marcus Goodwin (The University of Pennsylvania Alumnus, Founder of The CEO Program), Charles Gussom (University of District of Columbia Alumnus, Community Development Manager, Martha’s Table), Byron Westbrook (Salisbury University Alumnus, Former NFL Player, Head Coach, and Podcaster), Lilybelle Davis (University of Maryland/Columbia Law School Alumna, Corporate Law Attorney), Carrington D. Barbour (Palomar College Alumnus, CEO, JustCarrington), Deanna Collins (Morgan State University Alumna, Founder, The Pretty Girls Guide), Shanae McFadden (Delaware State University Alumna, Blogger, Owner of Sensational Statements, and Podcaster), Dr. Amber Robins (Xavier University of Louisiana Alumna, Board Certified Family Medicine Doctor), Sydney Mikel Pearsall (Delaware State University Alumna, Owner, Part & Parcel, and Podcaster), Chauntay Mickens (University of Connecticut Alumna, Co-Founder and President of Lunchbag Social), Shelly Bell (North Carolina A&T State University Alumna, Founder, Black Girl Ventures), Rontel Batie (Florida A&M Alumnus, Lobbyist), Anwaa Kong (Morgan State University Alumnus, Founder, MVEMENT App & Serial Entrepreneur) and Matt Aaron (Howard University Alumnus, Founder, Aaron Financial)

Collectively, the Black Alumni Ball team states, “We can’t believe we are in our 5th year of the Ball. We are so grateful to have the unwavering support within the Black Alumni community, and we are looking forward to continuing to celebrate Black Excellence! It is our goal to create a dialogue on the importance of uplighting one another and wanting to unify as a unit to help one another advance in the future.

The Black Alumni Ball is an annual event whose mission is to bring black alumni from all universities throughout the nation, including both PWI’s (Predominantly White Institutions) and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), for a night of sophistication, style, and fun. In addition to a magical evening, a portion of all proceeds will be provided to a Non-Profit Organization in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area from the Black Alumni Ball Scholarship Fund.

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

NAACP San Diego Joins Lawsuit Against San Diego Housing Commission’s Racial Segregation Policies

The NAACP, the nation's oldest and most well known civil rights organization, has just joined a housing discrimination lawsuit against the San Diego Housing Commission. The lawsuit relies on extensive data to show the city agency intentionally administers federal housing voucher funds in a manner to further San Diego's already extreme racial segregation.

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Photo credit: Robert Tambuzi

By San Diego Voice and Viewpoint

SAN DIEGO — The NAACP, the nation’s oldest and most well known civil rights organization, has just joined a housing discrimination lawsuit against the San Diego Housing Commission. The lawsuit relies on extensive data to show the city agency intentionally administers federal housing voucher funds in a manner to further San Diego’s already extreme racial segregation.

The plaintiffs and their attorneys held a press conference Wednesday, June 26 on the steps of City Hall and displayed a map showing the extreme concentration of poverty and racial segregation in the areas where San Diego Housing Commission limits housing voucher holders—disproportionately minorities—to living.

“Across the nation segregation levels today mirror those in the 1960s, and San Diego is one of the most racially segregated cities. The data compiled in our lawsuit illustrates how San Diego Housing Commission’s voucher policies directly and intentionally perpetuate racial segregation and the concentration of poverty in the City of San Diego,” states poverty attorney Parisa Ijadi-Maghsoodi, who drafted and is lead counsel on the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs condemn statements made by San Diego Housing Commission’s CEO who referred to voucher level setting policies aimed at de-segregation as “social engineering.”

The lawsuit is San Diego Superior Court case number 2019-12582. The plaintiffs are NAACP San Diego Branch, San Diego Tenant Union, and Darlisa McDowell. The plaintiffs’ attorneys are Parisa Ijadi-Maghsoodi, Bryan Pease, and James Crosby.

This article originally appeared in San Diego Voice and Viewpoint.

