After Republicans Do Poorly in Midterms, Trump Announces Presidential Run in 2024 

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

A week after congressional Republicans failed to win the U.S. Senate and barely won the U.S. House, former President Donald Trump announced he would run for President in 2024. Trump lost to President Joe Biden by seven million votes in 2020.

After the loss, Trump has spent two years claiming falsely the 2020 election was “stolen” and disinformation and misinformation drove his supporters to violently attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

At his announcement in Palm Beach, Florida on the evening of Nov. 15, Trump repeated some of the old themes that were a turnoff to young voters, swing voters and moderate Republicans in the midterm elections.

Trump complained about, “Biden and the radical-left lunatics running our government right into the ground,” during the speech. The timing of his announcement appears to be forced by the growing popularity of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who easily won re-election on Nov. 8th after barely winning against former Florida Mayor Andrew Gillum in 2018.

Several Republicans are now publicly critical of Trump after the GOP’s poor showing in the midterm elections. That poor showing followed a number of wrong predictions by popular prognosticators who said there would be a “red wave” and that Republicans would win 20-25 seats over the Democrats. Instead, the Democrats narrowly lost the U.S. House.

Video of Trump’s announcement last night demonstrated security preventing attendees from leaving the event early.

There have been three examples of Trump’s power waning. The first was his 2020 seven million vote loss to President Biden. The second was the victory in Virginia of political novice Glenn Youngkin over Terry McAuliffe in a race where Youngkin ran as a moderate and was deliberate in keeping Trump out of Virginia and the political conversation. The third example of MAGA’s waning power was the 2022 midterms. All of the statewide candidates running MAGA campaigns lost.

As results continue to come in for various U.S. House races it’s becoming clearer that New York redistricting will be a major factor in why the Democrats lost the majority in the House. That theory is demonstrated chiefly by the decision by DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney losing in a race about “Biden and the radical-left lunatics running our government right into the ground.”

“As a Black American, it’s really hard for me to shake what I just saw on TV. It is an epic failure of our criminal legal system that Trump, having committed so many crimes in plain sight for years, was able to freely stand on that stage and announce his third run for President,” wrote New York Congressman Mondaire Jones after Trump’s speech.

It has long been a habit of the campaign to use, without permission, music from popular artists including Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, neither of whom support Trump.

Last night, the song “Hold On, I’m Comin”, sung by Sam Moore and Dave Prater and written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter was played.

“Once again, the estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of “Hold on I’m Coming’” by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight. We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use,” a message from the twitter account of the Isaac Hayes estate read.

“Stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task, but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use “Hold on I’m Coming” by written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter in further rallies and public appearances,” the account added.

President Biden is expected to take on Trump again in 2024. But there has been open talk among pundits that Biden, 80, maybe too old to run again. Trump is 76.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and the host of the podcast BURKEFILE. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke