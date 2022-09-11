A Labor of Love, Daughter Gifts Kidney to Her Father

When Rev. Ken Chambers, Sr. first received news from his doctor that he may need to go on dialysis, it felt like a knot in his stomach after having gone through his share of health challenges in the past. He had experienced congestive heart failure, kidney failure, and in 2014, he successfully fought cancer.

After sharing the news of possibly going on dialysis with his wife and children, Rev. Chambers was moved and relieved at the show of support, love and sacrifice that his family, and his community, was willing to give in order to ensure his health. After well over a year of doctor’s appointments, testing and consultations, prayers and support, Rev. Chambers received a successful kidney transplant from his living donor, his daughter Candase Chambers on Friday, Aug. 26 at UCSF Medical Center.

“It has been a long journey with my health declining and having fought cancer three different times in three different places of my body,” Rev. Chambers said. “Not only were my kidneys failing but I was slated for dialysis. Once I got confirmation that a transplant was possible, I had seven people offer to be my kidney donor. What a blessing that all of my kids were willing to be a donor but in lieu of all the efforts, my daughter Candase matched up and moved aggressively to go forward with the transplant. It’s all been a part of God’s plan.”

For a year before the surgery, Candase had gone through multiple tests and doctor assessments to make sure she was healthy enough to be a kidney donor and to confirm she was a match to give her father one of her kidneys — the greatest sacrifice one can make.

“Once I knew I was a match, there was nothing else to consider. If I could save my dad’s life, I knew that was a choice I was going to make,” said Candase. “Recovery has been uncomfortable and a process, but seeing my dad regain his strength and energy makes it all worth it. It feels nice to at least be able to give back to a parent when they have already given so much to me.”

The journey for them both was not free of its challenges and possible setbacks. The surgery had been scheduled and postponed twice before, once when Pastor Chambers tested positive for COVID-19 and another when his heart test raised some concerns for doctors to ensure he was healthy enough to undergo the intensive surgery.

Rev. Chambers said, “Praise God the surgery went forward, and the transplant has been a success. My kidney started working immediately and I will be preaching my first sermon on Sunday, Sept. 18, three weeks and two days after the surgery. God is so good! My wife, family and community organizations all have been so supportive, I’m forever grateful.”

Friends of the Chambers family started a donation fund to support them with additional medical costs and care throughout the recovery process.

Rev. Chambers hopes his family’s experience encourages other families to support each other and always work together. “Working together works,” he said.

