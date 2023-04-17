fbpx
Thoughts about NY Auto Show - AutoNetwork Reports 398
Global Unveiling VW ID.7 NYC #AutoNetwork #ID7

VW ID.7 All-Electric Global Unveiling NYC

New ID.7 Unveiled

VW ID.7 All-Electric Global Unveiling NYC 360 Video

Atlanta Hosts Second Annual Black Sports Business Symposium

Family of 16-Year-Old Shot in Alleged “Wrong House” Incident Retain Attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt 

Welcome to Luxury

I’m not a pilot

Advanced Park

Thoughts about NY Auto Show – AutoNetwork Reports 398

AutoNetworkMon, April 17, 2023 1:03am

Your Latest Auto News – AutoNetwork Reports 398, Teia and Greg update us on the NY Auto Show. And, a review of press cars driven.
Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.

Car Reviews: Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews.
Greg – Audi S3
Dawn – Mazda MX-5
Chris – Pathfinder
Teia – Jetta GLI
Dave – G90
Me – VW Golf R 2.0T

Show Panelists:
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Wednesday from 10:00 am ET – 10:30 am ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.

When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase. AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}

Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook.
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports

[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

#newcar #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2022 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2022

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

