2023 GR Supra Doing A Lead Follow Lap at Utah Motorsports Campus

Published

4 days ago

on

AutoNetworkFri, September 9, 2022 11:57am

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing with GRCorolla, GRSupra, and GR86 all with manual transmissions at the same event. Salt Lake City and Park City, UT. Track driving at the Utah Motorsports Campus. Invited journalists had to do a lead follow lap in GR Supra with an experienced racetrack driver to get a feel for the racetrack. Driving These Toyota Models, #Shorts #GRCorolla #GR86 #GRSupra. Toyota Gazoo Racing presentation was held in Salt Lake City and Park City, Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

