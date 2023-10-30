2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness SUV Review: The Off Roader’s Delight. If you’ve ever envisioned yourself weaving through rough terrains with ease and style, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness SUV is your ticket to that dream. Subaru, known for its off-road capabilities, has taken things up a notch with this model. For those considering a Subaru for the first time, let’s dig into what this off-road beast has to offer.

Performance & Drive

Under the hood, the Crosstrek Wilderness sports a 2.5-liter DOHC BOXER engine that delivers a solid 182 horsepower, coupled with a torque of 178 lb-ft. The Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) ensures a smooth drive, be it on city roads or rocky terrains. Its advanced dual-function X-MODE® enhances traction on slippery surfaces, making off-roading safer and more enjoyable.

With Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, you get an optimal distribution of power, ensuring maximum traction in all conditions. A commendable 9.5” ground clearance allows you to maneuver effortlessly over rocky landscapes. Plus, its approach, departure, and ramp breakover angles have all been increased, meaning you can tackle steeper obstacles with ease.

Exterior & Design

The Geyser Blue exterior, combined with unique Wilderness aesthetics, instantly captivates. Blacked-out badges, wheel arches, and side cladding contrast beautifully with the blue. The anti-glare hood decal is not just practical but adds a dash of rugged charm. The exclusive Subaru Wilderness grille and hexagon-patterned LED fog lights are head-turners. The anodized gold finish accents, although not to everyone’s taste, do give the car a unique touch. The raised ladder-type roof rails aren’t just for show; they can support up to 700 lb statically, making them perfect for camping gear.

Interior & Comfort

Step inside, and the first thing you notice is the StarTex® water-repellant upholstery, ideal for adventurers who often find themselves wet or muddy. This model doesn’t just cater to the off-road enthusiast but ensures comfort with features like the 10-way power driver’s seat and the premium Harman Kardon sound system. The dark tint privacy glass keeps the sun’s glare out, while the dual-zone automatic climate control ensures you remain cozy.

A large 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Plus system, which supports both wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, ensures you remain connected even in the wilderness. The touchpoints in Gunmetal Gray, combined with anodized gold-finish stitching, elevate the interior aesthetics.

Safety & Technology

Safety, a cornerstone of Subaru, shines brightly in the Crosstrek Wilderness. Features like the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Blind-spot detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking ensure a protective cocoon around the driver and passengers. The mirror with a built-in compass, steering responsive LED headlights, and tire pressure monitoring system are thoughtful additions for the off-road enthusiast.

Utility

A major highlight is the 3,500 lb. towing capacity, which is impressive for a vehicle of this class. The 60/40 split fold-down rear seatbacks offer versatility in cargo space, making it easy to switch between passenger and gear space. With the seats up, you have a generous 20.0 cu. ft. of space, and this expands to 54.9 cu. ft. when folded.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

* Water-repellent seats ensure durability.

* Premium sound system by Harman Kardon.

* 9.5” ground clearance, perfect for off-roading.

* The impressive towing capacity of 3,500 lb.

*Advanced driver-assist technologies for added safety.

Cons:

* Gold accents might not appeal to all.

*The interior has a noticeable amount of plastic.

Final Verdict

Priced at $35,560.00, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness SUV is more than just a car; it’s an off-roading statement. While it has a few aesthetic drawbacks, its performance, safety features, and off-road capabilities make it a compelling buy. For those venturing into the world of Subaru for the first time, this model promises an experience that’ll make you wonder why you didn’t switch sooner.

Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/