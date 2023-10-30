2024 Hyundai Kona Event – Welcome

The all-new 2024 Kona SUV was introduced at The Dewberry in Charleston, South Carolina. We were welcomed with a reception, dinner, and formal presentation, and then took a picturesque drive through the low country of S.C. in the Kona N and Kona. Be the fly on the wall and sit in with the invited journalists. Welcome by Chris Paukert, Senior Group Manager, Product Public Relations at Hyundai Motor America. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/