2023 Mercedes Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV Review – Luxury Meets Electric Power. Mercedes-Benz, a brand synonymous with luxury, sophistication, and innovation, presents its opulent masterpiece in the EV SUV space: the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV. It seems to meticulously meld the old-world charm of plush interiors with modern electric advancements, but like all vehicles, it has its strengths and weaknesses.

Pros:

Performance: With a robust 355 horsepower and a staggering 590 lb-ft of torque, the EQS 450 is not just another fancy car – it’s a beast in its own right. Whether you’re cruising through the highway or taking a serene drive through the city, its performance is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Interior and Comfort: The spaciousness of the interior is matched with the very supportive driver seat, ensuring long drives feel as comfortable as lounging in your living room. The panoramic sunroof is an absolute treat, offering unhindered views of the sky, while the AIRMATIC® Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping System promises a ride smoother than velvet.

Tech and Features: The MBUX Multimedia System with a generous 12.8″ OLED Portrait Display is captivating, making your user experience sublime. The addition of Augmented Reality for navigation is an innovative touch, ensuring your drives are not just comfortable but also futuristic. Additionally, the 64-color ambient lighting can set the mood for any journey, making every trip an experience.

Safety Systems: One can never compromise on safety, and Mercedes-Benz ensures just that. The EQS 450 is brimming with safety features, from the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® to the PRE-SAFE® Predictive Occupant-Protection System. These features ensure that you’re not just driving in luxury but also with peace of mind.

Drive Customization: Whether you’re in the mood for a spirited drive or a relaxed journey, the multiple driving modes courtesy of DYNAMIC SELECT have got you covered. The adjustable regenerative braking system, accessible via steering wheel paddles, offers a nuanced driving experience tailored to your needs.

Cons:

Glare Issues: One of the design elements seems to have a functional flaw. There’s an excessive glare from the dashboard to the front windshield, especially under certain lighting conditions. This could be distracting and potentially hinder the driver’s visibility.

Cost: Luxury comes at a price, and the EQS 450 4MATIC SUV’s price tag of $117,340 is a testament to that. While it offers a plethora of features, the cost might be prohibitive for some.

Key Fob Quirk: An unusual downside is the possibility of locking the key fob inside the car. It’s a rare oversight for a brand that usually thinks of everything.

Finish and Aesthetics:

The SUV, painted in a stunning Twilight Blue Metallic, boasts an interior upholstered in Neva Grey/Sable Brown Leather, providing an aura of elegance and sophistication. The 21″ five-spoke Aero Wheels with the Mercedes-Benz Star Pattern are not just about function; they are also a statement of style.

Final Thoughts:

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV stands as a testament to what luxury EV SUVs can aspire to be. Its combination of raw power, unmatched luxury, and technological marvels makes it a compelling choice for the discerning buyer. However, potential buyers should weigh its outstanding features against the minor drawbacks and the substantial investment it requires. All in all, if luxury, performance, and sustainability are what you seek in a vehicle, the EQS 450 might just be the chariot awaiting your command. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

