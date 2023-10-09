2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4×4 Review: Urban Elegance Meets Rugged Jeep Performance walkaround and POV.

For the Jeep enthusiast who doesn’t necessarily want to tread the unbeaten path every weekend but still craves that iconic Jeep charisma, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4×4 is a compelling proposition. It masterfully marries the rugged Jeep DNA with everyday urban usability.

Exterior:

Adorning the classic Bright White Clear-Coat Exterior Paint, the Grand Cherokee L Altitude exudes a strong and confident stance. The LED Reflector Headlamps, the signature Jeep grille, and the 18-inch fully-painted aluminum wheels blend modern design with classic Jeep aesthetics. The addition of the Altitude Appearance Package brings in striking gloss-black exterior accents that only augment its aesthetic appeal.

Interior:

The moment you step inside, you’re greeted with a Global Black Interior theme. Capri Leatherette / Suede Seats offer a touch of luxury and plush comfort. The expansive cabin ensures ample space for all passengers, and the third-row seating is a valuable addition for larger families or those unexpected road trips with friends.

The Uconnect® 5 with an 8.4-inch Touch Screen Display ensures infotainment is right at your fingertips. The integration of Apple CarPlay® and Google Android Auto™ ensures seamless smartphone connectivity. The 10.25-inch TFT color display cluster offers crisp visuals, making the driving data easily readable. While the ambiance is set right with illuminated cupholders, the addition of heated steering and front seats can turn cold winter drives into cozy commutes.

Performance:

Under the hood lies the potent 3.6L V6 24V VT Engine with ESS, churning out a commendable 293 HP and 257 lb-ft of torque. Matched to the smooth 8-speed Automatic Transmission, it offers brisk acceleration ensuring you’re never left wanting for power, whether it’s city driving or cruising on the highway.

Driving Dynamics:

The Quadra-Trac I® 4WD System ensures that you have Jeep’s iconic off-road capability at your disposal if ever you need it. On the urban roads, the vehicle offers a comfortable ride quality, and the rear load leveling suspension works impeccably, especially when the vehicle is fully loaded.

All-around visibility stands out, ensuring safe navigation through tight spots. The driver’s seat is supportive, especially on longer drives, ensuring fatigue-free journeys. However, some may find the lane assist slightly off, as it tends to ping-pong the vehicle within the lane. This is something potential buyers should experience in a test drive to gauge its real-world efficacy.

Safety and Driver Assistance:

The extensive list of safety features, from the Jeep Wave Membership to the myriad of airbags and advanced braking assist systems, reassures that safety is a paramount focus. Features like the Active Lane-Management System, Full-Speed Forward-Collision Warning Plus, and the plethora of parking assistance, including the ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, make navigating tricky situations easier and safer.

A notable drawback, however, is the cruise control. Its intuitiveness leaves room for improvement, which can be a bit of a letdown for those long highway jaunts.

Value:

At an MSRP of $54,070.00, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4×4 is not the cheapest option in its segment. However, for that price, you’re getting a well-rounded package, rich in features, performance, and the inimitable Jeep experience.

Final Thoughts:

For Jeep enthusiasts who value the urban experience as much as the occasional off-road adventure, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4×4 offers a balanced mix. While it may have a few quirks, the overall package, laden with features, performance, and that quintessential Jeep charm, makes it a vehicle worth considering.

