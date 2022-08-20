2022 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SE Walkaround | POV Test Drive

2022 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SE

1.5L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine

158 HP

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Tiptronic

Exterior Color: Rising Blue Metallic

Interior Color: Titan Black

29 MPG City, 40 MPG Highway, 33 MPG Combined

MSRP: $26, 040.00

Pros

* Very Spacious Cabin

* Peppy 4 Cylinder Engine

* Large Trunk

* Drives, Rides, and Handles Very Well

* Good Value for The Price

Cons

* None

