2022 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SE Walkaround | POV Test Drive
2022 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SE
1.5L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine
158 HP
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Tiptronic
Exterior Color: Rising Blue Metallic
Interior Color: Titan Black
29 MPG City, 40 MPG Highway, 33 MPG Combined
MSRP: $26, 040.00
Pros
* Very Spacious Cabin
* Peppy 4 Cylinder Engine
* Large Trunk
* Drives, Rides, and Handles Very Well
* Good Value for The Price
Cons
* None
