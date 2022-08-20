fbpx
2022 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SE Walkaround | POV Test Drive

5 days ago

August 20, 2022

2022 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T SE
1.5L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine
158 HP
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Tiptronic
Exterior Color: Rising Blue Metallic
Interior Color: Titan Black
29 MPG City, 40 MPG Highway, 33 MPG Combined
MSRP: $26, 040.00

Pros
* Very Spacious Cabin
* Peppy 4 Cylinder Engine
* Large Trunk
* Drives, Rides, and Handles Very Well
* Good Value for The Price

Cons
* None

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

