10 Fun Things to Do This August 11-13 Weekend

Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th birthday all weekend, and you’re invited to join. This weekend is chock full of events and celebrations commemorating the genre’s golden anniversary.

If you just want to get out of the house and have fun, you’re welcome to do that too. Without further adieu, here are the best activities to do this weekend, Hip-hop related or otherwise:

The Bud Billiken® Parade (August 12)

The most prominent African-American parade in the nation is back for its 94th year. As always, the procession of bands and floats down King Drive will celebrate Black youth and affirm family. It really doesn’t get any stronger than that!

2023 DanceAfrica Chicago (August 11-13)

This three-day celebration of African and African diasporic dance, music and folklore is a feast for the eyes, ears and soul.

FAN EXPO Chicago (August 10-13)

For the comic book nerd in your life, Chicago’s longest-running fan and comic convention is back and in effect at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

My House Music Festival 2023 (August 12, 13)

House music non-stop. That’s on the menu for this annual festival.

The Legendary Earthquake, Luenell and Donnell Rawlings (August 12)

All Summer, the events at The Country Club Hills Amphitheater have been bringing the heat. This weekend is no different with these acclaimed comics.

107.5 WGCI Summer Jam (August 12)

Lil Durk, Dd Osama and Fendida Rapper star in this annual festival to close the Summer at the United Center.

The 16th Annual Firefest (August 12)

The Firefest is a full-fledged Hip-hop block party on the Westside at the Firehouse Community Arts Center.

JAZZ-N-QUE (August 13)

A free meal and music at Morgan Park Presbyterian Church. All you have to do is bring a blanket and a lawn chair.

Sundays on State (August 13)

They call this the most iconic block party Chicago has ever seen. The food, music, art, vendors and “people watching” make this event a must.

THE F.O.R.C.E. Tour: LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, & DJ Z-Trip (August 13)

What a way to close out Hip-hop’s birthday weekend at the United Center: A concert extravaganza featuring legendary Ladies Love Cool James and The Roots Crew, along with Jazzy Jeff and Z-Trip. It should be an epic celebration.

