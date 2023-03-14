fbpx
What's A Yoke Doing In A Car 2023 Lexus RZ450e Electric Steer-by-Wire
What’s A Yoke Doing In A Car 2023 Lexus RZ450e Electric Steer-by-Wire

Published

15 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkTue, March 14, 2023 2:31am

2023 Lexus RX450e Electric Lexus Electrification introduction held in San Diego with Katelyn Salzman, Expert Product Marketing, discuss steer by wire, sales volume, shadow illumination, colors, RZ models, competitors, and much more with invited journalists. Special to Autonetwork.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

