Unleash the Beast 2023 Infiniti QX50 Sport AWD Review – Exhilarating Performance and Style

The 2023 Infiniti QX50 Sport AWD is a great option for those looking for a stylish and sporty luxury crossover. The Graphite Shadow exterior is eye-catching, with black accents that give it a more aggressive look. The Monaco Red interior adds a pop of color, making the QX50 Sport feel luxurious and unique.

One of the standout features of the QX50 Sport is its 2.0L Variable Compression Turbo Engine, which delivers an impressive 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a CVT transmission, which helps to provide smooth and efficient acceleration. The Infiniti Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system helps to improve traction and stability on a variety of road surfaces, making the QX50 Sport a great choice for those who live in areas with inclement weather. The all-season run-flat tires provide extra peace of mind, ensuring that you can continue your journey even if you suffer a flat tire.

One of the things that make the QX50 Sport a standout option is its impressive array of safety features. The rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist rear automatic braking and forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection all work together to help keep you and your passengers safe on the road. These features, combined with the hill start assist and lane departure prevention, make the QX50 Sport a great choice for those who prioritize safety.

The QX50 Sport also has a number of other great features that make it an appealing choice. The panoramic moonroof and reverse tilt-down outside mirrors add a touch of luxury, while the traffic sign recognition helps to keep you informed of any changes to the road ahead. The smooth ride is another highlight of the QX50 Sport, making it a great choice for long road trips.

Overall, the 2023 Infiniti QX50 Sport AWD is a stylish and sporty luxury crossover that offers a great balance of performance and comfort. While it does have a few drawbacks, such as elevated engine noise when accelerating and subpar fuel economy, it is a solid choice for those looking for a high-quality vehicle. With its impressive safety features and comfortable ride, the QX50 Sport is sure to be a hit with drivers of all kinds. The MSRP of this model is $52,815.00

