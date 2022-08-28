#NNPA BlackPress
Tour 2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige Walkaround | POV Test Drive
Tour 2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige Walkaround | POV Test Drive.
2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige
3.5L V6 Turbocharged Engine
375 HP @ 391 lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters
Exterior Color: Siberian Ice
Interior Color: Obsidian Black w/Red Stitching
17 MPG City, 26 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined
MSRP: $71,095.00
Pros
* Turn Signal Video
* Driver Seat Side Bolsters Adjust w/Drive Modes
* Head Turning Exterior Design
* Luxurious Interior
* Sports Sedan Handling and Ride Quality
Cons
* Start/Stop Hesitates On Start
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
