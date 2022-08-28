fbpx
Tour 2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige Walkaround | POV Test Drive
President Joe Biden Honors Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. and Others with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Genesis G80 interior at night

In epic tweets, the WH shades GOP student loan critics

Laney Offers “Fall Is Free” – Free Tuition, Free Textbooks, Free Lunch and More for the Fall 2022 Semester

Cal Attorney General Wants FDA Standards for Menthol Cigarettes Finalized

Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Honored by Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Warriors and Chase Host Black Excellence Scholarship Celebration at Chase’s Community Center

‘Let’s Talk’ a Valuable Toolkit for Middle and High School Families

California Chief Service Officer, Marin County Fire Officials Highlight Youth Workforce Investment

Published

1 day ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, August 28, 2022 4:42pm

Tour 2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige Walkaround | POV Test Drive.
2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige
3.5L V6 Turbocharged Engine
375 HP @ 391 lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters
Exterior Color: Siberian Ice
Interior Color: Obsidian Black w/Red Stitching
17 MPG City, 26 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined
MSRP: $71,095.00

Pros
* Turn Signal Video
* Driver Seat Side Bolsters Adjust w/Drive Modes
* Head Turning Exterior Design
* Luxurious Interior
* Sports Sedan Handling and Ride Quality

Cons
* Start/Stop Hesitates On Start

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

