Tour 2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige Walkaround | POV Test Drive.

2022 Genesis G80 AWD 3.5T Sport Prestige

3.5L V6 Turbocharged Engine

375 HP @ 391 lb-ft Torque

8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters

Exterior Color: Siberian Ice

Interior Color: Obsidian Black w/Red Stitching

17 MPG City, 26 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined

MSRP: $71,095.00

Pros

* Turn Signal Video

* Driver Seat Side Bolsters Adjust w/Drive Modes

* Head Turning Exterior Design

* Luxurious Interior

* Sports Sedan Handling and Ride Quality

Cons

* Start/Stop Hesitates On Start

