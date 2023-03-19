fbpx
The impact of not talking about our health.
Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

HEADLINES

Published

10 hours ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVSun, March 19, 2023 7:28pm

t’s Friday and we are back with another episode of The Conversation with Al McFarlane, host. Today Al McFarlane will be joined his fellow contributors Dr. Bravada Garrett-Akinsanya, LP, LICSW, psychologist, and Dr. Oliver J. Williams, Executive Director of the Institute on Domestic Violence.

In today’s episode we will reflect on the following topics: The reliance of emergency rooms to treat mental health.

The impacts of not sharing health concerns and the toll it takes on our loved ones.

Don’t forget to join in on the conversation.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel: youtube.com/insightnewsmn  

#minneapolis #stpaul #blackculture #community #news #mental #health #family

