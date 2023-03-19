The impact of not talking about our health.

t’s Friday and we are back with another episode of The Conversation with Al McFarlane, host. Today Al McFarlane will be joined his fellow contributors Dr. Bravada Garrett-Akinsanya, LP, LICSW, psychologist, and Dr. Oliver J. Williams, Executive Director of the Institute on Domestic Violence.

In today’s episode we will reflect on the following topics: The reliance of emergency rooms to treat mental health.

The impacts of not sharing health concerns and the toll it takes on our loved ones.

Don’t forget to join in on the conversation.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel: youtube.com/insightnewsmn

#minneapolis #stpaul #blackculture #community #news #mental #health #family