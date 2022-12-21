fbpx
IN MEMORIAM: Sonya Eddy of 'General Hospital' Soap Opera Fame Has Died at 55
IN MEMORIAM: Sonya Eddy of ‘General Hospital’ Soap Opera Fame Has Died at 55

Published

21 hours ago

on

Eddy was beloved for her role on the iconic daytime soap opera “General Hospital.”

By Terry Shropshire | RollingOut.com

01:06

Sonya Eddy, the multitalented actress who boasted the rare Hollywood distinction of really being a licensed vocational nurse instead of an actress who just played on television, has died. She was 55.

Eddy’s passing was confirmed by her close confidante and Oscar-winning actress Octavia SpencerThe Help star penned a poignant tribute to her friend for her 1.5 million Instagram followers, saying “the world has lost another creative angel.”

Other industry colleagues were also crestfallen at the tragic news of her sudden passing. “TMZ” reported that Eddy went into the hospital for routine surgery on Dec. 9 but acquired an “uncontainable” infection during the process. After being discharged, she was readmitted several days later for treatment but had to be put on life support. She passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini lamented on his Twitter account. “I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

In addition to the “General Hospital” role, Eddy also starred in such series as “Those Who Can’t” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” as well as guest stints on “Seinfeld,” “PEN15,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Glee,” “Mike & Molly,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The Middle, Mom” and “Castle,” according to IMDb.com. 

Valentini continued on about the vivacious Eddy, saying, “On behalf of the entire ‘GH’ cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.

