Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Chicago Defender Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

Simone Biles Becomes the Most Decorated and Dominant Gymnast in the World
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Voice Black History Community Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Atlanta Community Advocate Selected as Grand Marshal for Upcoming Atlanta Pride Festival

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Community Crime Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

Latest Stats Show America’s Continued Love Affair with Mass Incarceration

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Voice Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

Atlanta Hawks Lady Ballers Clinic Kicks off Fall Break

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics The AFRO American Newspaper

The newest form of school discipline: Kicking kids out of class and into virtual learning

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community National News racism San Diego Voice Voice and Viewpoint World

‘No Safe Space in Society’: New UN Report Reveals the Extent of Systemic Racism Faced by People of African Descent in Australia

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Untapped potential of the EV industry

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unleashing the Power of Solar One Mans Enthusiastic Tesla Journey

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Home Charging, Our Journey to Electric Charging Station Success

#NNPA BlackPress

Simone Biles Becomes the Most Decorated and Dominant Gymnast in the World

CHICAGO DEFENDER — Following her two-year hiatus, “Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me,” she captioned in a post to Instagram. Hubby Jonathan Owens, whom she wed back in April, also expressed his adoration and praise for his wife’s win, writing in the comments section: “So damn proud of you baby. Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much”

Published

2 days ago

on

By Roz Edward | Chicago Defender

Olympic champion and gymnastics marvel Simone Biles has earned the title of most decorated gymnast in U.S. History with her 33rd World and Olympic medal, which also ties her for first place in the world. The famed gymnast and Team USA prevailed at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

“Before going up on the floor, I was like, ‘What do I need? What do I need?’ And usually, you don’t feel that pressure, so I think the pressure was a little bit on but we stood up to the occasion.”

Biles, who returned to her first competition since she withdrew from five out of six events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics returned with a vengeance. After bringing attention to the need for athletes to take care of themselves physically and emotionally, with several other world-class athletes following suit and taking time out for their mental and emotional well-being. 

After her two-year hiatus from competition, Biles handily won the U.S. Classic over the weekend. After the win the 26-year-old Olympian wrote to fans and supporters through social media channels.

Following her two-year hiatus, “Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me,” she captioned in a post to Instagram. Hubby Jonathan Owens, whom she wed back in April, also expressed his adoration and praise for his wife’s win, writing in the comments section: “So damn proud of you baby. Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much”

“It means the world because after everything that transpired in Tokyo, I worked on myself a lot,” Biles said to the BBC following her recent win. “I still do therapy weekly and it has just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before.”

She continued: “Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am now mentally and physically. I still think there are some things to work on in my routine but, for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I’m very shocked and surprised.”

During the time of her withdrawal from the 2020 Olympics, she explained that the decision was made in order to preserve her mental health and safety and revealed she was suffering from the “twisties”—a condition that causes gymnasts to lose track of their surroundings while in the air.

The post Simone Biles Becomes the Most Decorated and Dominant Gymnast in the World appeared first on Chicago Defender.

Post Views: 83

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com