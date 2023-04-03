fbpx
Sequoia Capstone from Toyota/Lexus Headquarters in Plano, Texas. HQ Confidential.
#NNPA BlackPress

Published

13 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkMon, April 3, 2023 10:06am

Live from Toyota/Lexus Headquarters in Plano, Texas, Sequoia. Take a walkaround the campus and see what we’re experiencing Sequoia capstone, GR Corolla, GR Supra, Tundra, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, and more. Join in now. HQ Confidential. View all our videos of the event right here with new videos added to this playlist over the next couple of days https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL90d2nB0fGTY7u8SpyGzlOBz0dAY2X8-8. Enjoy!
NOTE: I apologize for the poor quality of some of the video. It only lasts for several seconds.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

