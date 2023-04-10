PRESS ROOM: Registration Open for 5th Annual Moguls in the Making HBCU Student Pitch Competition

Digital financial services company Ally Financial and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs), have opened registration for the fifth annual Moguls in the Making entrepreneur pitch competition, Sept. 7 – 10 in Charlotte, NC.

Sixty students will vie for the opportunity to learn vital business skills, while competing for over $185,000 in scholarships, paid internships, laptops and other prizes.

Registration is open until April 24. Students can learn more at http://www.ally.com/moguls.

Moguls in the Making was developed in 2019 to provide HBCU students with career-launching business experience, financial education, and networking access to executives and industry leaders, while also giving Ally a new path for reaching diverse talent. Since its launch four years ago, Ally has hired 41 of the participants as interns and 14 as full-time employees, working on teams across the company, from IT, finance and marketing to product design and development.

Moguls in the Making is a part of Ally’s commitment to promote economic mobility by preparing talented diverse students to become future entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities.