fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Education Featured Financial Management HBCU Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Registration Open for 5th Annual Moguls in the Making HBCU Student Pitch Competition
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank Heightens Gun Control Issue

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Republicans Feeling Heat in Tennessee as Councils Poised to Re-Seat Ousted Legislators

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dallas Weekly Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology

Keyven Lewis Has Innovated with CMIT Solutions

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Texas Metro News

UNT Dallas Partners with Texas Capital Bank to Diversify Banking Talent Pool

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

SURVEY: Black Professionals’ Ability to Focus Disproportionately Affected by Rising Cost of Living, Health Concerns

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Walkaround and POV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

How To Set Up The Nav System for 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Special Drive Routes for 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV and Inline 6

#NNPA BlackPress

PRESS ROOM: Registration Open for 5th Annual Moguls in the Making HBCU Student Pitch Competition

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Sixty students will vie for the opportunity to learn vital business skills, while competing for over $185,000 in scholarships, paid internships, laptops and other prizes. Registration is open until April 24. Students can learn more at www.ally.com/moguls.

Published

5 hours ago

on

Moguls in the Making is a part of Ally’s commitment to promote economic mobility by preparing talented diverse students to become future entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities.
Moguls in the Making is a part of Ally’s commitment to promote economic mobility by preparing talented diverse students to become future entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities.

Digital financial services company Ally Financial and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs), have opened registration for the fifth annual Moguls in the Making entrepreneur pitch competition, Sept. 7 – 10 in Charlotte, NC.

Sixty students will vie for the opportunity to learn vital business skills, while competing for over $185,000 in scholarships, paid internships, laptops and other prizes.

Registration is open until April 24. Students can learn more at http://www.ally.com/moguls.

Moguls in the Making was developed in 2019 to provide HBCU students with career-launching business experience, financial education, and networking access to executives and industry leaders, while also giving Ally a new path for reaching diverse talent. Since its launch four years ago, Ally has hired 41 of the participants as interns and 14 as full-time employees, working on teams across the company, from IT, finance and marketing to product design and development.

Moguls in the Making is a part of Ally’s commitment to promote economic mobility by preparing talented diverse students to become future entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities.

Post Views: 132

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com