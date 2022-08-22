PRESS ROOM: General Motors Announces Diverse Creative Agency of Record, Majority Agency

Atlanta-based agency to assist with General Motors brand multicultural efforts in multiyear assignment

DETROIT – General Motors recently selected Majority Agency as its creative agency of record for branded diversity marketing initiatives, GM’s fourth diverse agency of record. As GM strives to be the most inclusive company in the world and looks to its vision of an all-electric future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, it is imperative to ensure authentic representation among current and future customers.

“Majority shares our belief that this is a cultural inflection point, not just for EVs, but for multicultural marketing,” said Tarshena Armstrong, GM Director of Diversity Marketing and Development. “It’s about authentic connection, community, and a commitment to drive cultural awareness through inclusive marketing practices that earn cultural capital for GM and our family of brands.”

“Today we are in the infant stages of a perception shift around EVs. But we need to make the category more inclusive,” explains Brandon Butler, chief content officer, Majority. “That means multicultural marketing can’t just be an exercise in consulting, versioning and micro-targeting. It must be a leading conduit to the popular culture that transcends our differences and connects us all.”

“Investing in sustainable growth and fostering equitable representation extends our reach and strengthens the communities where our customers live and work to ensure education about the transition to EVs,” Armstrong said.

Majority joins General Motors’ current list of multicultural agencies Carol H. Williams Advertising, Spike DDB and Casanova INC. Together, these diverse-owned agencies will work with existing GM media, marketing, and experiential agencies McCann/Commonwealth, Jack Morton and Carat to help increase EV adoption, amplify cultural moments and social injustice, and elevate the GM brand.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Majority is an Atlanta based culture creative agency co-founded in 2021 by Shaquille O’Neal and Omid Farhang. Majority combines a multicultural talent model with general market capabilities, on the belief that diversity is the ultimate competitive advantage for ideas that land in culture. To learn more about Majority, visit https://majorityagency.com/.