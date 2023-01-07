Press Conferences: Collins, Young and head coach Nate McMillan explain loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES — John Collins, Trae Young and Nate McMillan break down what happened after the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-114 at Crypto.Com Arena Friday, January 6, 2023.

Young says the loss of Clint Capela allowed the Lakers to dominate the painted area. The Hawks gave up 66 points in the paint Friday night and 70 points in the first half.

Here’s the photo gallery from Friday night’s contest in Downtown Los Angeles.

Trae Young is guarded by former Hawks guard Dennis Schroder in the first half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

John Collins dunks the basketball on Wenyan Gabriel during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen takes in an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Scottie Pippen Jr. attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Shannon Sharpe and 2Chainz take in an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

LeBron James dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

LeBron James drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Russell Westbrook attempts a layup during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Adam Sandler takes in an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

2Chainz takes in an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young attempts a layup in the first half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

This article originally appeared in The Atlanta Voice.