Press Conferences: Collins, Young and head coach Nate McMillan explain loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES — John Collins, Trae Young and Nate McMillan break down what happened after the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-114 at Crypto.Com Arena Friday, January 6, 2023.
Young says the loss of Clint Capela allowed the Lakers to dominate the painted area. The Hawks gave up 66 points in the paint Friday night and 70 points in the first half.
Here’s the photo gallery from Friday night’s contest in Downtown Los Angeles.
This article originally appeared in The Atlanta Voice.
