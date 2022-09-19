POV Test Drive 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer AWD Activ w/Walkaround | Binaural Audio

Best Detailed Walkaround 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer AWD Activ w/POV Test Drive | Binaural Audio. Walkaround 2022 Trailblazer AWD. POV test drive the 2022 Trailblazer AWD on several road services with binaural audio gives you a feel of being inside. The Interior of the 2022 Trailblazer AWD is utilitarian at best. The exterior of the 2022 Trailblazer AWD is uninspiring but saved by two tone paint job. The cabin is spacious. (Use earbuds/headset for best binaural audio)

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer AWD Activ

1.3L EcoTec Turbo Engine

9 Speed Automatic Transmission

155 HP @ !74 lb-ft Torque

Exterior Color: Vivid Orange Metallic w/White Top

Interior Color: Jet Black w/Arizona Accents

26 MPG City, 30 MPG Highway, 28 MPG Combined

MSRP: $31,725.00

Pros

* Love the Two Tone Paint

* Comfortable Ride for Its Size

* Flexible Interior Storage

* WiFi HotSpot

Cons

* Access to Nav System Buried in Apps

* Noisy Engine Revving when Accelerating

