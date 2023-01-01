fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Our Picks for Most Influential Story in 2022 and 2023 Projections - AutoNetwork Reports 388
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Raiti's Rides - AutoNetwork Reports 387

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI quattro

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Useful Nuggets of Wisdom from Joe Raiti - AutoNetwork Reports 387

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Toyota GR Supra Walkaround | POV Test Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport SUV Walkaround | POV Test Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Final New Car Reviews of 2022 - AutoNetwork Reports 388

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The Biggest Fool of 2022

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Covid 19 and connecting with our community

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE! — HE SAID..., HE SAID..., HE SAID...: 'THE YEAR IN REVIEW" — FRIDAY 12.30.22 7PM EST

#NNPA BlackPress

Our Picks for Most Influential Story in 2022 and 2023 Projections – AutoNetwork Reports 388

Published

11 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkSat, December 31, 2022 10:40pm

Our Picks for Most Influential Story in 2022 and 2023 Projections – AutoNetwork Reports 388. Influential Stories of 2022 – AutoNetwork Reports 388. Our best stories in 2022 and our predictions for 2023.

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not.

Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business. When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them.

Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.

AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}

Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook.

#AutoNetwork #autonetworkreports

[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

#newcar #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2022 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2022

Post Views: 73

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com