North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church Property Saved! THANK YOU!

By Michael Wallace

The Community of Faith throughout the state of California came to the rescue of the 118-year-old North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church (NOMBC) under the pastoral leadership of Dr. Sylvester Rutledge!

The historic Church’s property was scheduled to be sold due to delinquent property taxes, in the amount of $43,000.00, by the County of Alameda on March 17, 2023.

Faith and community leaders joined forces in providing leadership in organizing this great effort!

Pastor Michael Wallace said, “God be praised! This past week we have witnessed the profound power of prayer and unity [when] pastors, faith leaders, and the community of faith from various traditions, denominations and cultures came together in a collaborative effort to save the property of the historic North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church from a Tax Sale.”

Contributions in various amounts poured in the save NOMBC from so many, but these leaders were instrumental in this effort: Dr. Fleetwood Irving, moderator of the St. John Missionary Baptist District Association; President E. Wayne Gaddis of the California Missionary Baptist State Convention, Chaplains of Oakland Police Department, Bay Cities; Dr. Joe Smith, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and Baptist Minister’s Union; Dr. Todd Wheelock, Mount Zion District Association; Dr. Anthony Braxton moderator, ICAC, Impact Oakland Now; Dr. Willie Estes, New Strangers Home SF; Bishop Gregory Payton – Greater Saint John MBC; Dr. Lawrence Van Hook, Community Christian Church; Pastor Ken Chambers, West Side MBC; Dr. Henry Perkins, First Baptist MBC; Dr. Leon McDaniels, Paradise Baptist Church; Dr. Maurice Bates, Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Bishop Kevin D. Barnes, Abyssinian MBC; Dr. Jim Hopkins, Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church; Pastor Darnell C. Hammock, New Life Community Church; Bishop Keith L. Clark, Word Assembly Church and Pastor Michael W. Wallace, Mount Zion MBC of Oakland.

As a result, North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church paid its delinquent and current tax bill on Wednesday, March 7 and saved its property!

Caption 1: (l-r) Dr. Sylvester Rutledge and Pastor Michael Wallace with receipts at the Alameda County Tax Assessor’s Office on March 7, 2023.

Caption 2: (l-r) Bishop G. Payton, Dr. V.K. Jones, Pastor M. Wallace, President Dr. E. Wayne Gaddis and Dr. Rutledge at the Alameda County Tax Assessor’s Office on March 7, 2023.

Caption 3: (l-r) Bishop G. Payton, Dr. Sylvester Rutledge and Dr. E. Wayne Gaddis at the Alameda County Tax Assessor’s Office on March 7, 2023.

Caption 4: (l-r) Pastors Chauncey Mathews, Michael Wallace, Anthony Braxton, Gregory Payton, V. K, Jones, E. Wayne Gaddis, Lawrence VanHook and Dr. Willie Estes at I-Hop restaurant in Emeryville on March 7, 2023.

