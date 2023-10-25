Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

House Republicans Elect Mike Johnson as New Speaker After Weeks of Turmoil
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Podcast - Meet the Black Press Video Washington Informer

Season 4, Episode 29 - Wealth, Health, Scholarships, Africa

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Dr. John Warren Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics San Diego Voice

OP-ED: America’s Clear and Present Danger

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film Health In Memoriam Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Black community responds to the death of Richard Roundtree, cultural icon and hero

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film In Memoriam Movies National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Television TV

IN MEMORIAM: Richard Roundtree, Trailblazing “Shaft” Actor, Dies at 81

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Energy Environment Featured Food Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Press Room

PRESS ROOM: USDA Extends Application Deadline for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program to January 13

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured Health In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Georgetown Mourns the Passing of Coach Tasha Butts

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Entertainment Featured HBCU Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Sports

PRESS ROOM: Howard University’s Gregory Odom Jr. leads initial Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: Dr. Henry Louis Gates’ Black History Podcast Wins Deserved 2023 Webby Award

#NNPA BlackPress

House Republicans Elect Mike Johnson as New Speaker After Weeks of Turmoil

NNPA NEWSWIRE — A long and turbulent journey, which has lingered and prevented America from aiding its Israeli and Ukraine allies, saw Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., become the party’s fourth nominee since the MAGA wing of the caucus ousted McCarthy. On Tuesday morning, Republicans initially selected Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., as their nominee, only for him to withdraw later in the day, unable to muster the 217 votes required to secure the position.

Published

2 days ago

on

From Mike Johnson's Facebook. "Former UK Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, was our special guest at the Republican Study Committee luncheon today. He spoke at length on important issues but said he could summarize his message in just three words: “God bless America!” (Photo: Office of Representative Mike Johnson / Wikimedia Commons)
From Mike Johnson's Facebook. "Former UK Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, was our special guest at the Republican Study Committee luncheon today. He spoke at length on important issues but said he could summarize his message in just three words: “God bless America!” (Photo: Office of Representative Mike Johnson / Wikimedia Commons)

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

In a protracted and contentious process that ground Congress to a halt for over three weeks, House Republicans have finally chosen a new Speaker. Mike Johnson, R-La., a lower-ranking member of the GOP leadership and notorious right-wing election denier, emerged as the victor on Wednesday, succeeding the ousted Californian Kevin McCarthy.

The long and turbulent journey, which has lingered and prevented America from aiding its Israeli and Ukraine allies, saw Johnson become the party’s fourth nominee since the MAGA wing of the caucus ousted McCarthy. On Tuesday morning, Republicans initially selected Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., as their nominee, only for him to withdraw later in the day, unable to muster the 217 votes required to secure the position.

With only 221 Republicans in the House, the margin for error was slim for any nominee vying for the top spot. While the GOP celebrated the long-awaited appointment of a new speaker, some members struggled to break old voting habits. GOP Rep. Kay Granger of Texas initially voted for Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama before eventually changing it to Mike Johnson.

In a routine unanimous show of Democratic support, all 212 members voted for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader, as Speaker. As he noted about a potential Jim Jordan speakership, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California said Johnson would now preside over the counting of electoral votes in the next election. “After he was deeply involved in trying to overturn the last one. Just when you think they can’t be more irresponsible, they prove you wrong,” Schiff stated.

Similarly, Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee expressed disbelief in a now-deleted social media post, saying, “I can’t believe this is happening after January 6. If Trump can get to another electoral college, House Speaker will be able to subvert votes of the people/ This is the first act in insurrection 2.0.”

Johnson, a pro-Trump election skeptic, now holds a position that could influence future election outcomes. Notable for his involvement in various controversial matters, Johnson pressed Attorney General Merrick Garland on a conspiracy theory involving the Justice Department and Hunter Biden. He also advocated for the expunging of Donald Trump’s first impeachment and pushed for a national abortion ban.

Johnson also took a more active stance in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. In 2020, he spearheaded efforts to rally House GOP members to support a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate election results in crucial states. Over 125 members eventually signed on.

Essentially, Johnson was at the forefront of rallying support for a controversial theory posited by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, aimed at overturning a U.S. presidential election. His instrumental role earned him recognition as “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections” by The New York Times just a year ago.

Post Views: 149

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com