Harvard: Hoax Leads to Four Black Students Being ‘Swatted’ by Police
The Crimson reports: "'HUPD spokesperson Steven G. Catalano said in an interview that Harvard University Police were dispatched to the building after a report 'threatening violence against occupants.' The officers searched the Leverett House suite with 'negative results for an individual with a firearm or any persons acting in a suspicious manner,' Catalano said.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

The Harvard Crimson is reporting four Black students were the victim of a police “swatting” after a hoax gone horribly wrong. “Swatting” is the action or practice of making a prank  phone call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

According to reports, the Harvard University police received a false 911 call stating there was an armed person in the suite early Monday morning. The police responded by calling the suite and there was no answer. After the police received no response, the police arrived at 4:30 a.m. and “swatted” the suite in the dormitory. The Crimson reports:

“‘HUPD spokesperson Steven G. Catalano said in an interview that Harvard University Police were dispatched to the building after a report ‘threatening violence against occupants.’ The officers searched the Leverett House suite with ‘negative results for an individual with a firearm or any persons acting in a suspicious manner,’ Catalano said.

At the time of the raid, seniors Jarah K. Cotton ’23, Jazmin N. Dunlap ’23, David G. Madzivanyika ’23, and Alexandra C. René ’23 were in the suite, according to Cotton, who said she was woken around 4 a.m. by the sound of banging and commands to ‘open up.’”

The police officers entered the suite with riot gear and rifles. The incident has left affected  students frightened and scared with many questions. The HUPD is coordinating with the FBI to figure out from where the call originated. Making a false report of a serious crime is a criminal offense, and can result in charges of making a false report, false alarm, and other related crimes.

Read more at The Harvard Crimson.

This post was written by Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., founder & editor in chief of the award-winning news site The Burton Wire, celebrating a decade of excellence. Follow Nsenga on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Follow The Burton Wire on Twitter @BurtonWireNews

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

