Dominate the Road and Trail with the 2022 Toyota Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro
Dominate the Road and Trail with the 2022 Toyota Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro

Published

2 days ago

on

AutoNetworkSat, January 14, 2023 9:40am

The 2022 Toyota Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro is a powerful and capable truck that is well-equipped for off-road adventures and daily driving. The standout feature of this truck is its 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid Engine, which delivers 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission with a sequential shift, allowing for smooth and efficient power delivery.

In terms of exterior appearance, the Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro comes in a sleek white color and features 18″ BBS forged aluminum wheels, a Toyota grille with LED light bar, and a TRD aluminum skid plate. The interior is finished in Rioja Red and boasts a TRD Pro SofTex trimmed 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, as well as a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier for a top-notch audio experience.

One of the major benefits of the Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro is its advanced off-road capabilities. The TRD off-road suspension with Fox shocks provides excellent handling and stability, and the multiple driving modes allow the driver to tailor the driving experience to different terrain types. The on-road ride quality is also very good, thanks to the steering assist and the TRD Pro SofTex trimmed seats, which provide excellent support and comfort.

In terms of safety, the Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro is well-equipped with a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and road sign assist. These features work together to help the driver stay safe on the road and avoid accidents.

One potential downside of the Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro is the lack of storage space under the rear seat. This may be an issue for those who need to store items in their truck. However, the panoramic sunroof and trailer backup guide are nice features that help make up for this lack of storage space.

Overall, the 2022 Toyota Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro is a well-rounded truck that is perfect for those who need a reliable and capable vehicle for both off-road adventures and daily driving. With its powerful hybrid engine, advanced off-road capabilities, and impressive safety features, the Tundra HV 4X4 TRD Pro is definitely worth considering for anyone in the market for a new truck. The MSRP for this vehicle is $68,805.00.
Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

