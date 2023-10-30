Direct-to-Consumer Car Companies Act Like Auto Dealers – AutoNetwork Reports 416

Direct To Consumer – AutoNetwork Reports 416. Hyundai’s “Click to Buy” lets you buy from Hyundai but, the dealer must deliver the car and complete the sale. Is this the start of how Hyundai will remove the dealer from the sales process? Enjoy the show.

We discuss the Tokyo Auto Show, At Risk Teen Training, Autonomous Cars, the Tesla Price Increase, Ocean Price Cuts, the UAW Strike, and much more. Enjoy the show. #AutoNetworkReports #AutoTalkShow

Show Panelists: Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

Teia Collier – #DSMDrive

Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork