#NNPA BlackPress
Direct to Consumer Car Companies Act Like Auto Dealers – AutoNetwork Reports 416
Direct-to-Consumer Car Companies Act Like Auto Dealers – AutoNetwork Reports 416
Direct To Consumer – AutoNetwork Reports 416. Hyundai’s “Click to Buy” lets you buy from Hyundai but, the dealer must deliver the car and complete the sale. Is this the start of how Hyundai will remove the dealer from the sales process? Enjoy the show.
We discuss the Tokyo Auto Show, At Risk Teen Training, Autonomous Cars, the Tesla Price Increase, Ocean Price Cuts, the UAW Strike, and much more. Enjoy the show. #AutoNetworkReports #AutoTalkShow
Show Panelists: Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick
[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork