Congresswoman Barbara Lee Thanks Voters for Re-Election

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Congresswoman Barbara Lee is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. She serves as Co-Chair of the Steering & Policy Committee, former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair Emeritus of the Progressive Caucus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Health Task Force, and Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus. She also serves as Chair of the Majority Leader’s Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity.

By Sean Ryan

Congresswoman Barbara Lee released a statement Tuesday night thanking the voters of California’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District for re-electing her to the United States Congress. Congresswoman Lee was first elected to serve the Oakland and the East Bay area in 1998, and she will be serving her 12th term in Congress.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the voters of California’s 12th Congressional District for supporting me as their representative in Congress. As I’ve said many times before, I’m honored to represent the most engaged Congressional district in the country. It brings me great joy to work on behalf of my constituents in Washington each day, and I’m appreciative of their continued support.”

Sean Ryan is the communications director in Rep. Lee’s media relations office.

