Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature AWD

2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature AWD

2.5L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine SKYACTIVE

227 HP @310 lb-ft Torque

6 Speed Sport Drive Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Machine Gray Metallic

Interior Color: Caturra Brown

22 MPG City, 27 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined

MSRP: $41,655.00

Pros

* Very Peppy Turbo Engine

* Excellent Controlled Braking

* Handles Like A Sports Sedan

* Loaded w/Driver Safety Features

Cons

* Short On Rear Cargo Space

