Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature AWD
Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature AWD meant for the movies. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature AWD
2.5L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine SKYACTIVE
227 HP @310 lb-ft Torque
6 Speed Sport Drive Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Color: Caturra Brown
22 MPG City, 27 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined
MSRP: $41,655.00
Pros
* Very Peppy Turbo Engine
* Excellent Controlled Braking
* Handles Like A Sports Sedan
* Loaded w/Driver Safety Features
Cons
* Short On Rear Cargo Space
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.
