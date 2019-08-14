fbpx
Chevy’s all-new Silverado sets the course for the next century of Chevy Trucks

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Chevrolet’s 2019 Silverado is a grand example of precision production of a truck for this age and time. Having the Silverado at the NNPA convention shows the breadth of the creativity and productivity of General Motors, who produces trucks for our readers across the country,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.

5 hours ago

“With the all-new Silverado, we’ve taken the best truck on the road and made it even better,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain.
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

During the 2019 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Annual Convention, member publishers, editors, writers and guests were greeted with the beauty of the 2019 Chevy Silverado stationed inside the Cincinnati Westin Hotel lobby.

The NNPA is the trade association representing African American-owned media companies throughout the country.

“The NNPA’s reach includes 47 million African Americans, and if any of them are in the market for a truck, there could be no better selection. The Silverado is the gold standard of trucks,” Chavis added.

Chevrolet introduced the next-generation Silverado in 2018, exactly 100 years after the brand delivered its first trucks to customers in January 1918.

Experts said the all-new Silverado sets the course for the next century of Chevy Trucks with the most functional bed of any full-size truck, weighs up to 450 pounds less for increased performance and offers a broad range of trims and engine/transmission combinations to help each customer find their ideal truck.

“With the all-new Silverado, we’ve taken the best truck on the road and made it even better,” Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, said in a news release.

“It has a longer wheelbase, more passenger and cargo volume, and yet, thanks to our mixed materials strategy and mass reduction expertise, the new truck is 450 pounds lighter than the current model,” Reuss said.

The truck also comes with a larger, more functional and capable bed, the automaker said.

The bed is the defining trait of every pickup, and bed construction has long been a strength of Chevy Trucks and to improve upon that strength, the 2019 Silverado 1500 bed features a best-in-class cargo volume and it offers storage bins that fit over the wheel wells, providing for nearly seven cubic feet of lockable cargo space for short-box models, while easily accommodating a 4 x 8 sheet of plywood flat on the cargo floor.

As before, the Silverado has a roll-formed, high-strength steel bed floor.

For 2019, a higher-grade steel is used, with yield strength increased from 340 to 500 megapascals of pressure for optimal strength and mass, officials said in a news release.

The Silverado now has 12 fixed tie-downs, and their strength has doubled to 500 pounds of force before bending and it also has nine moveable tie points for even more cargo flexibility.

“Truck customers value capability and functionality above all else,” said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of Full-Size Trucks. “Every truck — including the luxurious High Country — is a work truck with a job to do. As such, we set out to create the best tool for the job at hand, one that makes work more productive and more enjoyable, no matter what they call ‘work,’” Herrick said.

To learn more about the Silverado, visit www.chevrolet.com.

Stacy M. Brown

OP-ED: Why I’m Visiting the Border

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “I shook hands with a 13 year-old-boy whose mother told him to make eye contact and shake hands firmly. Even in the midst of horrific living conditions and imprisonment, children at the facility are still being taught to treat people with respect, while being treated less than human…”

2 hours ago

August 14, 2019

The crisis at the border will now create a new generation of people of color that will be reeling from the discriminatory policies of the Trump Administration.
By Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO

As I ventured to the southern border near Laredo, Texas, I could not help but think about the tragic shootings in El Paso and Dayton, which are stark reminders of the dangers that plague our communities under the resurgence of white nationalism, domestic terrorism, intolerance and racial hatred germinating from the White House.

People of color are feeling less safe today and any day when we see the realities of domestic terrorism and racially-motivated acts of violence.

However, we’ve yet to see any tangible measures and policy initiatives from President Trump, only the repeated dehumanization of people who are the opposite image of what this administration believes Americans should look like.

This is why it was imperative that the NAACP traveled to Texas, not only to raise awareness and visibility of the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border but to examine the current plight of immigrants that have been demonized and made actual targets of Trump’s hate filled rhetoric.

As I walked through the doors of The Holding Institute – a non-profit community center located in Laredo that is committed to alleviating the cruel and inhumane conditions faced by immigrants – I was told that the facility can service as many as 25-100 people a day. Prior to coming to the facility, all processing documentation is given to people in English, which makes it more likely to be processed inaccurately and not properly vetted.

I heard stories of immigrants from Ghana, Congo, and Angola who traveled to Brazil to assist with the construction for the 2016 Olympics, who were kicked out of their home countries and remain at the border seeking asylum. This was a much-needed reminder that the immigration crisis doesn’t just reside within the Hispanic and Latin American community but touches Black people, and people of color from all over the world.

I met a woman named Maricella who had to leave her teenage daughter in Honduras. She traveled 22 days from her country to the border where she was separated from her 27-year-old son and has not seen him since. She now fears bringing her daughter to the border as most young girls have a high-likelihood of being sold into sex-trafficking.

I was also told a story of a young mother and daughter being held at a nearby detention center, who had not had a warm bath in months and were only allowed one-COLD burrito to eat a day to share between the two of them.

I shook hands with a 13 year-old-boy whose mother told him to make eye contact and shake hands firmly. Even in the midst of horrific living conditions and imprisonment, children at the facility are still being taught to treat people with respect, while being treated less than human.

As a community of people who were ripped away from our homeland 400 years ago, Black America understands the detrimental effects of family separation.

The century that followed our emancipation saw the creation of policies that discriminate against Black people and largely excluded them from wealth building, creating an inherited disadvantage for future generations.

Trump’s handling of the immigration system is racist, petty and inhumane. He is doing all he can to punish immigrants that he believes are undeserving this country and uses this as a rallying cry for his base.

The crisis at the border will now create a new generation of people of color that will be reeling from the discriminatory policies of the Trump Administration.

My heart may have been troubled when I left the facility but our work at the border doesn’t stop here. In the face of this cruelty, the NAACP – as always – is refusing to agonize, and instead, will continue to organize. We will demand that the Trump Administration and Congress:

  • Immediately remove the “zero tolerance” and “family separation” policies;
  • Limit the time to detain children to 20 days and requires immigration officials to give detained minors a certain quality of life (including food, drinking water, medical assistance in emergencies, toilets, sinks, temperature control);
  • Demand appropriate adequate funding to correct the cruel and inhumane conditions of detention centers and alleviate the current hearings backlog, shortage of judges and administrators to discharge asylum petitions;
  • Call for a moratorium on deportation raids; and
  • Continue to file lawsuits in defense of DREAMERS and on behalf of thousands of hard-working individuals negatively impacted by xenophobia and racist immigration policies

This country was built on the backs of slaves and immigrants. Now is not the time to turn away from the crisis at hand but work to create realistic, sustainable and effective pathways to citizenship for immigrants in America.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities.

COMMENTARY: Do Americans believe the polls?

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “In 2016, the poll numbers were wrong and many of the political experts don’t believe President Donald Trump is 13 per cent behind the Democrats in the numbers in 2019. White people love President Trump and when he speaks the place is sold out. The economy is good, and the president can blow his horn.”

3 hours ago

August 14, 2019

According to the Quinnipiac University polls, Mr. Trump trailed Mr. Biden – the clear frontrunner thus far in the Democratic primaries – by a whopping 13 per cent, while Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and others also hold strong advantages. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
Are the Democrats leading or is President Trump?

By Roger Caldwell, NNPA Newswire Contributor

There are more than 20 Democratic candidates running for President of the United States, and if you listen to them talk, they all believe they can win the nomination. Everyone knows that most of these candidates know they can’twin, but they canraise money. No individual or agency can keep up with how they spend the money, and the amount is in the billions.

This may not make much sense, but in the first debate spanned 2 nights with 20 candidates up on the stage.

President Donald Trump and the Republicans are laughing at this spectacle and the polls say the majority of leading Democratic candidates would win the election if it were held today. Quinnipiac University’s polls have been deemed “fake news” by the President.

“The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today. Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media. Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling. Sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls and they suppress the numbers. Had it in 2016, but this is worse,” says President Trump in a Tweet.

Many Americans say the President is wrong, but the Quinnipiac University poll numbers do appear to be incorrect, because 60% of White people support President Trump and that number could be higher. President Trump is always talking about how much he loves America, and it appears that most White Americans love him right back.

White Americans have been searching and looking for a savior, and President Trump is someone they can believe in. Almost their entire life, White folks have been looking for an individual they can put their trust in, and President Trump is their man. “Make America Great Again” is essentially a code slogan that means “Make America White Again,” and it is working under Trump’s administration. Most Americans are not looking for a minister to be the president, and most are comfortable if he does not tell the truth and breaks some rules.

Many politicians are lawyers and they go to school to learn how to bend, stretch, and change the laws, and there is nothing wrong with lying as long as you don’t get caught. President Trump has changed the rules, because he does not care if he is caught lying. In fact, the President will say one thing one day and say something totally different the next day.

Our president believes the system is set up for White men to rule, and when you are caught with your hand in the cookie jar, most of the time money has a way of fixing problems.

The Mass Media in America has awesome power and it can turn a criminal to a saint, and a saint into a criminal. Americans are lazy, and they wait for the news to give them information and it does not matter if it is right or wrong.

According to the Quinnipiac University polls, Mr. Trump trailed Mr. Biden – the clear frontrunner thus far in the Democratic primaries – by a whopping 13 per cent, while Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and others also hold strong advantages.

Trump says these are made up numbers that don’t exist.

In 2016, the poll numbers were wrong and many of the political experts don’t believe President Donald Trump is 13 per cent behind the Democrats in the numbers in 2019. White people love President Trump and when he speaks the place is sold out. The economy is good, and the president can toot his own horn.

The Democrats are all over the place, and the Republicans are in line and following their leader. It is hard to beat Trump especially since the economy is good. And don’t underestimate the love affair between the President and White America.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of BlackPressUSA.com or the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

PRESS ROOM: Black Probation Officers Awarded as Heroes and Survivors of the Malibu, Woolsey Fire

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Loads of praise and thanks were heaped upon probation officers stationed at a probation camp in the hills of Malibu, who managed to assist their charges and other staff members at Campus Kilpatrick in the evacuation from the fire.

4 hours ago

August 14, 2019

“We are indeed proud of our probation officers at Campus Kilpatrick, given the challenges they faced during the tragic effects of the Woolsey Fire. Their resourcefulness and collaborative approach with the help of Fire Captain Mullen and the fire fighters working with him resulted in the safe evacuation of the juveniles in their care and staff working at the facility,” stated Hans Liang, president of Local 685 and Mayor of Monterey Park.
By Cookie Lommel

On November 8th of last year, the Woolsey fire literally burst into flames, burning thousands of acres of land, destroying more than 1643 structures, killing 3 people and causing the evacuation of thousands. By the following day the fire was burning out of control as it headed for The Los Angeles County Probation facility, Campus Kilpatrick. However, due to the Heroic efforts of the probation Officers on duty, who remained at their post protecting the youth in their charge, and the firefighters that arrived and assisted in the evacuation of the campus, tragedy was averted.

This fire would have a huge impact on the annual Local 685 Awards and Scholarship Banquet, which took place last weekend. Loads of praise and thanks were heaped upon probation officers stationed at a probation camp in the hills of Malibu, who managed to assist their charges and other staff members at Campus Kilpatrick in the evacuation from the fire. The Woolsey Fire indeed presented a haunting source of danger for the Los Angeles County Probation Department’s newly built Campus Kilpatrick. As the fire came closer to the probation Campus, there was a decision made to evacuate to Challenger Youth Center in Lancaster, which is the only probation camp not in a fire area.

Los Angeles County Fire Captain Mullen was present to help guide our dedicated probation officers out of this deadly and rapidly burning fire. “We are indeed proud of our probation officers at Campus Kilpatrick, given the challenges they faced during the tragic effects of the Woolsey Fire. Their resourcefulness and collaborative approach with the help of Fire Captain Mullen and the fire fighters working with him resulted in the safe evacuation of the juveniles in their care and staff working at the facility,” stated Hans Liang, president of Local 685 and Mayor of Monterey Park.

Additional Probation officer honored at this event were Deputy Probation Officer Martha Aquirre, whose work stood out to those at the local high school where she works, to the point that they protested when the community discovered that the probation department wanted to end the School-based officers unit.

“Probation Officer Martha Aguirre has been a tremendous addition to our school staff. She provides resources to our students and parents that the rest of our staff can’t. She monitors and looks out for many of our most at-risk students. The connection that she is able to make with students is one that no one else on our campus can make. Our community is seeking additional ways to support our most needy students, losing school-based Probation Officers and the support they provide would be detrimental to our students, parents and our school as a whole.”

Neal Nakano, School Counselor at West Covina High School. For her dedication to youth she was presented with the Arnold Garcia Award. DPO Thomas Bell began to attend probation meetings where the community attended to discuss how they felt about the probation department DPO Bell realized that the community was not informed of the duties of a his profession so he spoke up and began to explain the responsibilities of a probation officer tasked with supervising youth detained in probation facilities. From that moment, DPO Bell became the probation advocate who educated the community about what is involved in the daily lives of probation officers and he also informed his fellow officers of the importance of attending these meetings to let the community know who we are and what we do.

Sr. DSO Eric Walton was a self -appointed activist on behalf of his co-workers, and his enthusiasm and dedication did not go unnoticed to the point that his co-workers nominated him for an award. DPO Tim Vallez is a 31-year veteran of the probation department an advocate in the best interest of youth through the judicial process and an ardent advocate for LGBT youth in detention. Antonio Espinoza is a twenty-year veteran of the probation department and has worked in so many different units in this department that he can be considered the go-to-man for almost any question about the department, for this we congratulate him on receiving the AFSCME Local 685 award.

Probation is an extension of the court, so a court commissioner such as Commissioner Robert Leventer does indeed stand out. He has been a trailblazer in certain areas and more than anything, he dedicates his life’s work to serve and uplift youth. So, Local 685 awards his outstanding leadership beyond the call of duty. We honored Chaplain Rosalinda Vint for her success with Probation and Foster Care Youth. Her dedication and passion for these young people is commendable.

Local 685 also thanks sponsors Kaiser Permanente; Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs; Association of Orange County Sheriffs: Bender Benefits; SEIU Local 721; UDW Local 3930 Homecare Workers; Professional Social Workers AFSCME Local 2712.

Cookie Lommelis an American author, biographer, film producer, and activist. She has written a number of young adult books and also biographies about Russell Simmons, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnnie Cochran.

Memphis Women’s Political Caucus debuts with election-season focus

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Described as a multi-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting women who seek elected and appointed offices at all levels of government, caucus members are working toward a plan for endorsing candidates in all the upcoming local elections.

5 hours ago

August 14, 2019

Latrivia Welch is president of the Memphis Women’s Political Chapter. To learn more about the organization visit www.nwpc.org or visit the local Facebook Page of the same name. (Courtesy Photo)
By Latrivia Welch, Special to The New Tri-State Defender

The non-partisan Memphis Women’s Political Caucus is very serious when it comes to mobilizing women in Memphis. Accented by different socioeconomic, religious, cultural and racial backgrounds, new and veteran members recently gathered at Crazy Italians in Cordova for a discussion that would go late into the night.

The singular issue was important and multi-pronged – determining the caucus’ top priorities for the 2019-20 fiscal year: Those at the table were resolute about empowering women and encouraging them to become a part of the political process. Now – more than ever – they say the biggest need is to organize.

The Memphis Women’s Political Caucus (MWPC) is a chapter of the Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus and the National Women’s Political Caucus. Their goal is to grow the ranks considerably.

Described as a multi-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting women who seek elected and appointed offices at all levels of government, caucus members are working toward a plan for endorsing candidates in all the upcoming local elections.

We have to address the issues germane to this area. Right now, voter’s registration is a hot topic, as it should be.”

Organizations need to know that the MWPC is ready to work with them to train as many volunteers as possible.

We also need to hold workshops and forums. Women from all over this city are ready to make their voices heard, some of them for the very first time. They call every week asking how they can become involved. This is how to ensure their collective voices make the biggest difference.

The work ahead calls for extreme dedication in this election cycle. Some of the members are running for office, while others have run previously. There is also a contingent of new young members, who have never been engaged in politics.

Everyone can be a member of the MWPC. We don’t discriminate. We encourage everyone to come out and learn more, but more than that, we encourage them to please vote.

“For those interested in becoming engaged in the community, this is the perfect organization. We’ve got plenty to do for everyone no matter how much experience you have or don’t have.”

Latrivia Welch is president of the Memphis Women’s Political Chapter. To learn more about the organization visit www.nwpc.org or visit the local Facebook Page of the same name.

Gucci Names Diversity Chief after Blackface Flap

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Renee Tirado has been appointed director of Gucci’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division. In her new capacity, Tirado will be tasked with developing and implementing a global strategy to make Gucci’s workplace more inclusive through by its hiring process and developing its diversity, equity and inclusion team.

5 hours ago

August 14, 2019

Renee Tirado (Courtesy Photo)
By WI Web Staff

Renee Tirado has been appointed director of Gucci’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division.

In her new capacity, Tirado will be tasked with developing and implementing a global strategy to make Gucci’s workplace more inclusive through by its hiring process and developing its diversity, equity and inclusion team.

“I am in the business of making human connections that start with the foundations of inclusivity, respect, and diversity to ensure Gucci remains culturally relevant and economically competitive,” Tirado, who is an attorney, said in a statement. “I am honored to join a company that puts these non-negotiable values at the forefront of their business model, not as a ‘nice to have’ but as a key component of its business strategy.”

Tirado, a graduate of the University of Rochester where she joined the Pi Beta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will also lead Gucci’s Cultural Awareness Learning Program, Global Multicultural Design Fellowship Program, the Internal Global Exchange Program, and other programming.

Over the last year, multiple fashion brands have faced backlash for what many in the public considered culturally insensitive or racist products. Gucci, in particular received backlash for what has been referred to as its “blackface” balaclava sweaters which were pulled from shelves in February.

Chanel, Prada and Burberry have all introduced diversity initiatives as well.

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Ex-UCLA Employee Awarded Nearly $1.6M in Harassment Suit

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — A Black former UCLA phlebotomist who said she was subjected to racial harassment that included use of the N-word was awarded nearly $1.6 million in damages by a jury.

11 hours ago

August 14, 2019

Royce Hall, UCLA (Photo by: Wiki Commons)
By City News Service

A Black former UCLA phlebotomist who said she was subjected to racial harassment that included use of the N-word was awarded nearly $1.6 million in damages by a jury.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury rejected Nicole Birden’s claim that she was fired in 2016 due to her race, but the panel determined she was subjected to severe or pervasive harassment because she is black and that her supervisors failed to take corrective actions.

The jury awarded the 48-year-old Birden $500,000 for past emotional distress and mental harm, $800,000 for future emotional distress and mental harm, more than $190,000 for past economic loss and more than $86,000 for future economic loss.

“We are thankful that a diverse Los Angeles jury could come together and give Ms. Birden the justice she deserved after a hard-fought jury trial,” Birden’s attorney, V. James DeSimone, said.

Lawyer Stephen Ronk, on behalf of the UC Board of Regents, argued during the trial that Birden was fired because of a “clear pattern of performance issues.”

UCLA Health issued a statement Tuesday saying it was disappointed in the verdict and reviewing its legal options.

“UCLA Health is committed to maintaining a workplace free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation of any kind,” according to UCLA Health. “Ensuring a respectful and inclusive environment is essential to the university’s mission, and employees are encouraged to report any concerns so that they can be reviewed and appropriately addressed consistent with UCLA and University of California policies.”

According to her lawsuit, filed in May 2017, Birden began working at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica’s clinical laboratory in 2015 and was employed on a per diem basis. She was one of about five or six black employees in a mostly Latino department, according to the suit.

According to her complaint, one of Birden’s Latino co-workers used the N-word in her presence by calling her “my n—a.” The language bothered Birden, as did his playing of rap music in which singers used the offensive term, according to the suit, which alleges that other Latino employees called her “lazy,” “dark woman” and “liar” in Spanish.

In addition, some co-workers called Birden “the Black girl with the attitude,” DeSimone told the jury.

“There was a culture of discrimination and harassment unfortunately at the lab,” DeSimone alleged.

Birden was a dedicated worker who drew blood from as many as seven patients an hour, DeSimone said of his client, a single mother of a 28-year-old and 21-year-old twins.

“She was good at her job, she loved her job,” DeSimone said.

He said Birden made numerous reports to management about her alleged mistreatment, but “her complaints fell on deaf ears.”

Birden has suffered financial losses as well as emotional distress, DeSimone said. She now works for Kaiser Permanente, but has fewer benefits, he said.

Ronk told jurors during the trial that Birden never said in her initial complaints to management that she believed she was being treated different because she is Black.

“All of that came after the fact,” Ronk said.

Ronk said it is crucial that phlebotomists immediately answer calls from dispatchers to draw blood from patients because, depending on the situation, it can be a matter of life and death. Some of those dispatchers complained that Birden would “disappear for long periods during her shift,” according to the defense’s court papers.

“The number one goal is to make sure patient care comes first and foremost,” Ronk said.

Birden had a “clear pattern of performance issues” and “none of it had to do with race,” he said.

Birden described the co-worker who allegedly used the N-word “a good guy,” Ronk said.

“He wasn’t doing it to try and offend somebody,” Ronk said.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

