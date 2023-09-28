Barbara Lee Adds Bernie Sanders Political Staff to Growing Campaign Team

Special to The Post

Two members of the Bernie Sanders for President 2020 team have joined Barbara Lee’s campaign for Senate, the Lee campaign announced reently.

Robert Dempsey and Anna Bahr, who served as national states director and deputy national press secretary for the Sanders presidential campaign in 2020, respectively, are joining the Lee campaign as campaign manager and senior advisor.

“My message in this race is simple: working people deserve a progressive fighter who will fix an economy that is rigged against the middle class and the poor, prioritize climate, racial and economic justice and truly represent the chronically overlooked working people of the Golden State,” said Lee.

“There is a strong progressive movement in California that Sen. Sanders mobilized successfully, and we are building on the grassroots movement he energized to connect with Californians about the issues that matter most to them.”

Dempsey and Bahr join a campaign team that already includes Katie Merrill as general consultant, Jack Lofgren as national finance director, David Graham-Caso as communications director, Julianna Ridgeway as digital director, Sean Dugar as political director, Chris Keosian as scheduling director, Julio Esperias as Los Angeles organizer and Denisha DeLane as faith community outreach director.

The campaign team also includes media consultants Raghu Devaguptapu and Orrin Evans at Left Hook Consulting, as well as a polling and research team made up of Dave Metz of FM3, Shakari Byerly of Evitarus, and Terrance Woodbury of HIT Strategies.

The ‘Barbara Lee Speaks for Me’ Senate campaign is the source of this report.

