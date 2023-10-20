Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

AT&T executive LaTara Harris leaves Corporate America to head Crittenton Services of Greater Washington
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Barrington Salmon Business Community Economy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

FCC Hammered for Scuttling Standard General-TEGNA Deal

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video

Raptor in the Wild - 2024 Ford Ranger

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Podcast - Meet the Black Press Video Washington Informer

Season 4, Episode 27 - Domestic Violence, DC's Medical Provider, and HBCU's

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Over 3,000 Voters Purged in Virginia in a Series of Voting “Snafus” During the Youngkin Administration

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

IN MEMORIAM: Bertie Bowman, Longest Serving Black Staffer in Congressional History, Dies at 81

#NNPA BlackPress Barrington Salmon Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Blacks in Alabama Gain Congressional Seat After Lawsuit Prompts Redrawn Map

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unveiling the Powerful New Lexus TX Get Behind the Wheel

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Over 6 %of 4000 Chargers Do Not Work- AutoNetwork Reports 415

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

The Allure of the Lexus TX 350 a Perfect Blend for All

#NNPA BlackPress

AT&T executive LaTara Harris leaves Corporate America to head Crittenton Services of Greater Washington

Published

2 weeks ago

on


By Megan Sayles,
AFRO Business Writer,
msayles@afro.com

LaTara Harris, the former director of external and legislative affairs for AT&T in the Mid-Atlantic region, has returned to the nonprofit sector. Harris, who previously worked for the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT), became the CEO and president of Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (Crittenton) on Oct. 16. 

The organization supports teenage girls in developing essential life skills, preparing them for postsecondary education and careers while ensuring they believe in their ability to succeed. 

“At Crittenton, we ensure that every teen girl, regardless of her race or ethnicity, has the support, knowledge and skills that they need to thrive,” said Harris. “During the pandemic, we were serving about 600 girls, and now, we’ve doubled that number. The beauty of all of it is that we discuss the whole girl.” 

Harris previously chaired Crittenton’s board of directors for several years. She said the organization addresses the psychological, emotional and physical well-being of the young women. 

Year-over-year, the teens enrolled in Crittenton’s programming have had a 100 percent high school graduation rate, despite the fact that many of them attend schools with lower graduation rates, according to Harris. 

“I’m most excited to finally get in front of the girls. I know I’m the CEO. I have to run the operation and get the funding stabilized and growing for us to be able to have the kind of impact we want,” said Harris. “I’m excited to bring a voice to this work.” 

Harris grew up moving around a lot, as her father was in the military. Although her parents finished high school, they never went to college. It was up to Harris to choose higher education for herself. 

Initially, Harris studied accounting at Bowie State University. Although she excelled in her classes, she didn’t feel satisfied by the area of study. Harris decided to switch to communications and quickly discovered that she had an affinity for community service. 

While volunteering for the Donnie Simpson Morning Show, Harris realized for the first time that her career could be something that would bring her joy. 

“It was the first time that I literally saw people come to work who were genuinely happy. I thought part of work was going and being miserable,” said Harris. “But, they were happy, and I wanted that. I found it through volunteering.” 

When she was introduced to the MBRT, the organization needed help recruiting speakers to talk to students about life after high school and the opportunities available to them. Eventually, Harris’ volunteerism turned into a full-time job in 2002. 

“When we first started the Speakers Bureau, we had hoped to recruit 30, but we ended up with 80,” said June Streckfus, former executive director for MBRT. “By the time LaTara got involved, we had 3,000 speakers statewide.” 

Harris was also instrumental in creating MBRT’s Maryland Scholars program, which ensures students have completed the requisite coursework to attend college and be career-ready. 

“She’s really good at rallying people’s collective sense of responsibility. She can figure out how to create spaces for others to thrive, and I think that’s really important in these times,” said Streckfus. “I know in her heart she wants to impact the next generation, and we need more people who want to do that.” 

After more than 10 years at MBRT, Harris joined AT&T to lead external and legislative affairs in Washington D.C.

“I didn’t know what a lobbyist was, but lobbying is something that people do everyday. It’s all about relationship-building and understanding the push and pull and how to work on complex issues,” said Harris. “AT&T came to me at a time when my soul was ready to move forward.”

LaTara Harris recently became the CEO and president of Crittenton Service of Greater Washington, an organization that supports teen girls’ emotional, physical and psychological well-being. The move comes after a 10-year stint with AT&T in legislative and external affairs. (Photo Courtesy of Ross Multimedia Group, Justin Ross)

As a lobbyist, Harris worked directly with state and local elected officials to advocate for policies that would benefit the work of AT&T and the broader telecommunications industry. In her external affairs role, she identified charitable organizations to fund and support. 

Harris also created scholarships for historically, Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and Lincoln University. 

“I was able to work with charities in the community on meaningful programs that were really helping and moving the communities forward. That’s one job that I took really seriously,” said Harris. “I wasn’t the type of person that was going to give money just for the sake of giving money. They needed to make sure that they were having an impact on the communities that we are living and working in.” 

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, AT&T appointed Harris to be a member of the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce. She was responsible for engaging employees from her department to participate in the task force’s programming, which included unconscious bias training, book clubs, listening sessions and access to mental health specialists.

“I believed I had to lend my voice to this work because so many young people are going to come behind me, and I don’t want them to come into the kind of structure that I came into,” said Harris. “That’s not to say that the company was bad at all, but I think we all found blind spots in corporations and businesses in general.” 

Megan Sayles is a Report for America corps member. 

The post AT&T executive LaTara Harris leaves Corporate America to head Crittenton Services of Greater Washington appeared first on AFRO American Newspapers .

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

Post Views: 101

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com