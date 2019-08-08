fbpx
Connect with us

Birmingham Times

After 75 Years in Ensley, Holy Family High School Relocates to Titusville

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — On August 8, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School will open its doors in a new facility and a new community. After nearly 75 years in Ensley, the school and its students will call the former Center Street Middle School and the Titusville community home.

Published

6 days ago

on

By William C. Singleton III

On August 8, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School will open its doors in a new facility and a new community. After nearly 75 years in Ensley, the school and its students will call the former Center Street Middle School and the Titusville community home.

“We’re excited about the move,” said Principal Bethany Knighten. “I think the students will be excited by the freshness and newness, and I think they’ll be expecting more consistency and higher expectations with their learning.”

School officials look forward to 230 students in grades 9 through 12 this upcoming school year, compared with 205 students last year.

The acquisition of the former Center Street Middle School gives Holy Family more space for academics, provides greater security, offers closer proximity to its corporate work-study partners, and allows the opportunity to consolidate its program under one roof, school officials said.

The new campus will include a digital media center, science labs, training centers for workforce development, and improved athletic facilities.

Preparations for opening day included about $700,000 in renovations, such as painting classrooms and hallways; removing student lockers to create more space for benches; and remodeling classrooms, office areas, and the cafeteria, said Jon Chalmers, president of Holy Family.

A Good Fit

Founded in 1943 as Holy Family High School, the school in 2007 joined the Cristo Rey Network, which is comprised of 35 high schools nationwide that provide an innovative academic curriculum for low-income families and students who normally cannot afford a college-preparatory education.

Holy Family’s student population is 80 percent African American and 20 percent Latino. The average family pays about $30 a month toward tuition, which totals more than $10,000 a year, Chalmers said. The remaining tuition cost is picked up by donors, the Alabama Accountability Act scholarships, and the school’s work-study program.

“We don’t expect financial engagement from the family to be a barrier for a student to be here,” Chalmers said.

Two-thirds of Holy Family’s students live in the city of Birmingham, and the rest are from adjoining municipalities. The admission process includes essays submitted by potential students and their parents, student transcripts, and interviews with staff members, Knighten said.

A committee then decides if “[Holy Family] would be a good fit for that student and whether the student would be a good fit for us,” she said.

Work Study

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School curriculum features a work-study program. Students from each grade level spend one day a week working at an area company: seniors on Tuesdays, juniors on Wednesdays, sophomores on Thursdays, and freshman on Fridays. The school uses buses to transport students to their jobs. The new school being closer to downtown Birmingham puts students nearer to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), St. Vincent’s Hospital, Hoar Construction, Vulcan Materials, the YMCA, the Birmingham Public Library, Samford University, and other student employers, Chalmers said.

“With 25 percent of our students out working in corporations and industries, we were looking to improve commute times from the school to their jobs,” he said.

The new school — going to 68,000 square feet from 49,000 — also will be nearly double the size of Holy Family’s previous campus which occupied five separate buildings along a mile-long corridor in Ensley. The separated campus in Ensley posed a safety problem with students crossing busy streets to get from building to building, Chalmers said. Also, the lack of a cafeteria area left the school no room to prepare lunches, forcing the school to hire a catering company for meals that also tapped parents’ wallets and pocketbooks.

“Parents were consistently asking why we didn’t have free and reduced-price lunches,” Chalmers said. “We couldn’t serve families that way because we didn’t have a cafeteria that was up to code. Moving here provides that opportunity for us.”

Rich History

In choosing a new site, school officials were mindful to consider an area with a rich history similar to that of the Ensley community, with its storied Tuxedo Junction neighborhood. Of course, availability, location, and price were considerations, too. It just so happened that Center Street Middle School, which closed three years ago, became available and satisfied all the factors that made the property appealing, Chalmers said.

Titusville, a neighborhood nestled between UAB to the east and Elmwood Cemetery to the west, launched the careers of luminaries like former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and renowned educator and University of Maryland, Baltimore County, President Freeman Hrabowski.

“This opportunity emerged six months ago,” Chalmers said. “When we found the Titusville location, it really checked all the boxes. It’s close to our students, it’s closer to almost all of our corporate work-study partners, and it’s in a historic neighborhood that we very much enjoy and appreciate. Our board jumped in and seized the opportunity.”

The school’s board purchased the Center Middle School campus from the Birmingham City Schools system for $1.2 million, Chalmers said.

Academics

Even with favorable location factors, the academic program is at the heart of Holy Family’s move.

“Our new school will give us an opportunity to provide science labs, which will enable students to do [experiments] similar to [those being done in] college science labs,” said Knighten, who prepares students with the mindset of high achievement by calling them “scholars.”

“I call them scholars because we have high expectations for them. They’re on the way to being successful throughout college. They’re our precollege scholars. They’re so wonderful and achieve so many things,” she said, adding that the previous graduating class totaled “more than $2.4 million in scholarships.”

New School Year

This summer, Holy Family senior Justin Coleman, 17, and three of his classmates braved the sweltering heat to paint walls, strip old material from walls and ceilings, move furniture, and do anything else not requiring professional contractors. Coleman said he and his friends gladly volunteered because they see it as an investment into their education.

“I feel like I had to give something back, to do something for them,” he said. “The old school will always have a place in my heart because the old school has done so much for me. But this is my way to contribute to the new school, prepare for my senior year, and do what I can to get the school ready for a new school year.”

—————

Holy Family Facts

  • Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
  • 1832 Center Way S., Birmingham, AL 35205
  • Independent Catholic School, part of the Cristo Rey Network of 35 schools nationwide
  • 100 percent college acceptance
  • 80 percent college enrollment
  • Corporate work-study program with more than 50 partners
  • Students three times more likely to complete a bachelor’s degree by age 24
  • Contact info: hfcristorey.org, 205-787-9937

Source: Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#NNPA BlackPress

Attendees on What They Thought of City’s Inaugural Freedom Fest

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — The festival offered a balance of entertainment and education. Performers included Birmingham talents Ruben Studdard and Alvin Garrett as well as Huntsville hip hop artist Translee. Others included gospel artist Kristen Glover, neo soul artist Love Moor, soul group Midnight Star, hip hop soul artist Musiq Soulchild, and hip-hop duo 8Ball & MJG.

Published

4 days ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

From left: Kenneth Marbry II; Kenneth Marbry III; Amariya Marbry and Patrice Marbry during Freedom Fest (Photo by: Ameera Steward | The Birmingham Times)
From left: Kenneth Marbry II; Kenneth Marbry III; Amariya Marbry and Patrice Marbry during Freedom Fest (Photo by: Ameera Steward | The Birmingham Times)

By Ameera Steward

Local resident Marie Dixon got exactly what she was looking for when she attended the inaugural Birmingham Freedom Fest last weekend in Kelly Ingram Park.

“As a vegan I was worried I wasn’t going to find anything to eat,” said Dixon. “I had a …black bean burger it’s so good…[and] amazing.”

Dixon moved to Birmingham from Maryland 17 months ago and said the festival gave her a chance to interact with the community.

“I don’t come out as much as I should, so this has been a great opportunity to mix and mingle…,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to be a part of the civil rights [institute] and all of the history that Birmingham has.”

The Freedom Fest drew thousands of people for a day long series of entertainment and empowerment in the heart of the Civil Rights District in downtown.

The festivities began at noon beneath a bright sun that illuminated colorful tents and food trucks that sold goods to the diverse crowd around Kelly Ingram Park.

The festival offered a balance of entertainment and education. Performers included Birmingham talents Ruben Studdard and Alvin Garrett as well as Huntsville hip hop artist Translee. Others included gospel artist Kristen Glover, neo soul artist Love Moor, soul group Midnight Star, hip hop soul artist Musiq Soulchild, and hip-hop duo 8Ball & MJG.

There was also an online contest where the residents of Birmingham voted on “Birmingham’s Emerging Artist” – Chrinway, a Bessemer city rapper.

The fest also gave attendees a chance to hear leaders and innovators in business, technology, beauty, the arts, and urban planning during seven empowerment sessions held in places like the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Panel discussions included the “Justice, Empathy and Advocacy” panel with Mayor Randall Woodfin, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, and Prison reform advocate Anthony Ray Hinton.

Visitors came away pleased by what they saw and heard. To some the festival was reminiscent of the past and for others it was a look into the future of Birmingham.

“I think this is a great event and it being the first year, I just wanted to come out and show some support,” said Dixon, who added she was glad to see the diverse crowds. “It’s about all of Birmingham and not just the African-American portion of Birmingham.”

“I was really proud to be in Birmingham on Saturday,” she said. “I was touched by the history of the Civil Rights District and proud to see how far Birmingham has come.”

LaTonya Roy, 47, originally from Anchorage, Alaska and who now lives in Birmingham said she was attracted to the fest because of the word “freedom…freedom of expression, freedom to connect with a diverse group of people.”

Roy said she was looking forward to “the entertainment, the panels, and the good weather that we’re having.”

“I love it,” said Jeremy Scott, 24, of Birmingham. “It’s brought out everybody in Birmingham, I hope they continue doing it so we can do this for years to come. I know it’s the first annual, I want it to be annual.”

Scott said he and his friends saw the event on Facebook and seeing a music festival in Birmingham was something different.

“We haven’t had a festival here in a long time,” he said. “The last time I came out for a music festival was [City Stages] so it’s been a while since I’ve seen…live talent in Birmingham but it’s been amazing.”

Scott said his favorite part was seeing Midnight Star, “I’m a big funk musician fan so I’m digging it right now.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Panel Discussions

Patrice Marbry, 39, of Chelsea, Ala. said she enjoyed the empowerment sessions.

“I like the idea of having the musical artists as well as the informational sessions,” she said.

Marbry is a board member of STREAM Innovations, a nonprofit organization that helps students develop and explore their passion for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM).  She attended the “Cracking Codes: The Power of STEM” panel discussion, held in St. Paul United Methodist Church to support the organization’s CEO, Dr. Adrienne Starks.

One thing she learned was the challenges faced by people of color who drop out of their PhD programs.

It was encouraging for young people to see people who look like them on the panel with PhDs  in front of their names, she said.

Another favorite was the “Justice, Empathy and Advocacy” panel, said Marbry, a regional middle school instructional coach at the University of Montevallo.

“Anthony Ray Hinton (was wrongly convicted of the 1985 murders of two fast food restaurant managers in Birmingham, sentenced to death, and held on the state’s death row for 28 years) called a lot of things the exact things that they are. As an educator I have been inclined to believe that education should be at the forefront of the Social Justice Movement.”

Scott attended the “She Decides: A Courageous Conversation about Women’s Rights” panel held in Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and said it was informative and it opened his eyes.

“I was kind of in the dark about everything but…I’m looking around and seeing what we need to change in the state, in the country, everywhere,” Scott said.

Jay Williams, 25, of Birmingham, also attended the “She Decides” panel. “We get to see what happens when women empower each other,” he said.

“I have been encouraged by seeing the turnout…I think that opportunities like this should come more to Birmingham [because] it’s just an opportunity for us to show what we have,” said Williams.

Leah Parker, 39, visiting Birmingham from Atlanta, Ga. said she enjoyed both the panels and the music.

“It’s nice to see everybody come out and just enjoy great music; everybody has been so friendly and positive,” she said. “And seeing what our city can really do . . . it’s great energy out here.”

“The music is great, you can’t beat it, live music, outside everybody is up dancing, everybody is having a memory when a song comes on, it’s been great,” she said. Her favorite part was “running into old friends and meeting some new friends.”

Vivian Davis, Alabama State Senator, said on the “She Decides” panel that women need to support one another.

“The more you share with others and you give up yourself to others the more your blessings will repeat the light onto you,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

Olivia and Marcus Barnes Deliver With Full Bar Catering Service

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Olivia Barnes is a traveler and will say Southern hospitality is real and so are the amenities the Magic City has to offer.

Published

4 days ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Olivia and Marcus Barnes Deliver With Full Bar Catering Service (Photo by: Infinite Creation Images)
Olivia and Marcus Barnes Deliver With Full Bar Catering Service (Photo by: Infinite Creation Images)

By Jasmine Shaw

Olivia Barnes is a traveler and will say Southern hospitality is real and so are the amenities the Magic City has to offer.

“Birmingham has the best food, we have the best hearts, and most importantly we care about the good of other people in our community,” she said.

All of those elements were on display during a recent launch party for Barnestending, a bartending catering service, that drew more than 100 attendees.

“It really gave us an opportunity to network and show everyone what Barnestending is all about,” said Marcus Barnes, who co-owns the business with wife Olivia. “We have done weddings, birthday parties, reunions, surprise parties, and retirement parties. We want to elevate and grow by possibly adding more bartenders that share our same goals and values.”

Working with his wife has been a beneficial experience, said Marcus.

“We have done a lot to build this company in just a few months but having faith in God made it possible,” he said.

Barnestening is a full bar catering service that prides itself on helping customers “shake things up” by creating tailor-made drinks and offering swift service.

The idea for the business came from Olivia bartending at her mother’s café.

“I dragged Marcus into working with us one night many years ago and he enjoyed it,” she said. “So we trained him and it was just a couple of years later that we decided to do our own thing.”

The couple dated for three and a half years before marrying in December of 2018 and launching Barnestending in January of 2019.

Building Team

The two met on the University of Alabama campus in 2008. When Marcus set foot on campus he had no idea that in addition to his major in business administration he’d also learn a lesson about love.

Olivia Barnes, her major was management with a minor in Spanish. The pair caught glimpses of one another around campus but it wasn’t until Marcus messaged Olivia on Twitter that things really began to flourish.

“We had our first date at Steamers on the strip in Tuscaloosa,” said Marcus, “and we have been building with each other ever since.”

While Olivia learned business lessons at her mother’s café Marcus developed a managerial mindset while working in customer service throughout high school and college. He was able to learn from well-rounded leaders and gain wisdom.

“I worked at Jack’s Family Restaurant in Bessemer until 12th grade then I started working at Footlocker in the Galleria Mall,” he said. “Working these jobs taught me how to deal with the public, which can be hard at times, and to be patient with customers. Teamwork and communication were two things we always talked about at both jobs that Olivia and I use to be successful today.”

Marcus, 29, who grew up in the Dolomite community, attended A.G Gaston K-8 and Ramsay High School. Olivia, 25, who grew up in Birmingham, in the Brook Highland neighborhood, learned leadership skills by keeping busy with a myriad of activities as a teenager. She was a shooting guard for Oak Mountain High School’s basketball team, a member of the Birmingham alumnae chapter of Delta Gems, and the business manager for the Imperial Club Debutantes.

“I am extremely social,” she said. “In college, I was a member of an organization called SANKOFA, which brought awareness to the black community at UA and also put on an amazing play. During my senior year, I became president of the Carl. A. Elliott Honor Society. I excelled at increasing membership and also served as the treasurer.”

During the summer Olivia enjoyed taking trips to visit her grandmother, Mildred, in Montevallo. She spent the rest of her time in Birmingham, admitting that the city life brought many friends, making it the perfect place to call home.

Staying Competitive

Olivia said the couple enjoys being around great people and “learning from them to make ourselves better at what we do.”

Marcus thanks his parents, Jimmie and Annette, for being their biggest support system.

“They keep us motivated and always provide words of wisdom. Although we may not agree with what they tell us all the time, it’s always for our best interest,” he said.

The team also stays active visiting places like California and New York. Interacting with entrepreneurs in other cities allows them to bring fresh ideas to their brand.

“Networking is going to be our biggest plan to grow efficiently,” said Marcus. “We plan on staying in touch with our ever-changing society to make sure we are following the culture. Our goal is to stay competitive and hungry.”

Contact: Instagram: @barnestending, Email: barnestending@gmail.com, Phone: 205-937-6006.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.  

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

3rd Annual Imerge Innovation Event to be Held August 28 at Iron City

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) is hosting its third annual imerge event Aug. 28, with a theme of “Alabama’s Next First.” This year’s imerge will explore how the state’s leaders are building its future, and how we’re honoring those who led the way decades ago. Imerge2019 will be held at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama.

Published

4 days ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Image by: edpa.org
Image by: edpa.org

By The Birmingham Times

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) is hosting its third annual imerge event Aug. 28, with a theme of “Alabama’s Next First.” This year’s imerge will explore how the state’s leaders are building its future, and how we’re honoring those who led the way decades ago. Imerge2019 will be held at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Alabama was a key piece of the moonshot in 1969, and the state has potential to contribute to the “Next First” innovation, whether it’s in space, medicine, agriculture, automotive, or one of a dozen other sectors. imerge will celebrate the state’s potential and its past achievements,” said Steve Spencer, President of the EDPA.

To kick off the event, six companies will vie for a total of $150,000 in early stage investment during Alabama Launchpad. One concept stage company will win $50,000, while one seed company will receive $100,000. Finalists for this competition will be announced in August.

The program will include a live concert by Black Jacket Symphony, performing Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon; in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a limited set of greatest hits from Pink Floyd.

Each year, EDPA rewards Alabama’s greatest innovators, and this year is no different. This year, however, the group will honor Alabama’s contributors to one of mankind’s greatest accomplishments: landing on the moon. Fifty years ago, Alabama made the moonshot possible. Saturn V’s chief architect, Dr. Wernher von Braun, touched down in Huntsville in 1950 and throughout his storied career there, NASA employed engineers, scientists, and others from 65 of the state’s 67 counties.

Less well known are the accomplishments of women that worked on the mission, such as Dr. Joyce Neighbors, the first woman to join von Braun’s team in a technical role, or those now known as “Hidden Figures”: Dorothy Vaughan, Dr. Katherine Johnson, and Mary Jackson. For their transformational work, we will honor these women, along with von Braun, with awards for Lifetime Achievement in Innovation.

The audience will also get an opportunity to see, hear and feel the mission to the moon with the Director’s Cut of Apollo 11 Documentary, on 4K screens in surround sound.

Today, Alabama’s innovation economy is again making leaps – in bioscience, defense technology, precision medicine, and more. A panel of STEAM educators and innovators will explore how the state i0s building the next leaders in science, technology and the arts. And keynote speaker, Lt. General Steven Kwast, will explain how Alabama can again be at the forefront of the next space race.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

Birmingham Times

Preparing Your Child For Kindergarten

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Each year, about 4 million children enter kindergarten in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Education. For parents, it is often hard to know if a child is ready for kindergarten or even how best to prepare them.

Published

6 days ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

Photo by: Sarita Rungsakorn | rawpixel.com

By Alicia Rohan

Each year, about 4 million children enter kindergarten in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Education. For parents, it is often hard to know if a child is ready for kindergarten or even how best to prepare them.

“Kindergarten readiness is not just about learning your letters, numbers and shapes through flashcards,” said Cora Causey, Ph.D., instructor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education. “There is so much more that parents and early childhood educators can do. We need to look at social-emotional, cognitive and language development in order to best prepare children for interaction in the classroom.”

Each child develops differently, but there are certain aspects of development that a parent can help progress. Causey encourages parents to meet children where they are in their development.

Social-emotional development

Executive function, relationship development, coping and self-regulation play important roles in a child’s overall development, but most importantly in their social-emotional development so that they can handle a collaborative environment, like kindergarten. This includes sharing, taking turns, and learning when to speak and listen, and to do this respectfully.

“Everyday situations provide a platform for parents to work with their children in executive function,” Causey said. “Asking open-ended questions fosters the natural curiosity and wonder that kids are born with. You can do this as you are riding in the car, going to the grocery store or any other activity throughout the day.”

Find ways to have positive child and adult interactions that consist of back and forth conversational loops.

“Parents should not throw words at children, but create more of a narrative by asking questions,” Causey said. “Our goal should be to have more face-to-face interaction, rather than pixel-to-pixel interaction.”

Coping and self-regulation can be tough for children at this age. Acting out situations can help a child learn to deal with a situation. This can be taught through role play, playing with figurines or even through books.

“At times, we find that children receive rewards for bad behavior,” Causey said. “When a child is given a tablet or phone, they are not learning how to self-regulate in these situations. As a child enters school age, they are not as easily able to cope with challenging situations, because they have not learned these skills.”

At home, parents and other family members should be modeling the behaviors of making friends, sharing or following expectations. Children will learn from the models and be better prepared for situations that arise at school.

As a child learns a new skill or way to cope with happenings around them, the caregiver can identify books that relate to this issue and lead by example. When a book comes to an arc in a situation, families are able to discuss what is happening and the behavioral choices that can be made alongside each one’s impact on how the situation ends.

“Bibliotherapy shouldn’t be overused in children, but it is a great way to talk through new experiences and challenges,” Causey said.

Screen time, especially as a reward for bad behavior, can have a negative effect on social-emotional skills, according to Causey. Family members should take the opportunity to talk about recovery and how a proper response to a situation looks. Ask the child questions to gauge comprehension.

“The primary caregiver should always stay in communication with the teacher,” Causey said. “There will be an instance that arises, and it is important that you work through it as a team. It is important that the caregiver, teacher and student work together to come up with a proper plan of action that can be adhered to by all parties.”

So often, there is a parent-teacher conference where they come to a solution and move forward without the child’s input. Having the child present allows for discussion and working together for a common goal to better ensure the solution will work for everyone.

Cognitive development

How a child learns, connects with experiences, and uses symbols and images relates directly to their cognitive development. Causey suggests enhancing cognitive development through literacy opportunities and mathematical language to prepare children for the kindergarten classroom.

Reading aloud to your children is the best way to cultivate cognitive development, according to Causey. She suggests asking your children questions as you read books related to the content, illustrations or even the child’s feelings.

“When reading, we should consider what and how we are reading to our children,” Causey said. “Reading a traditional book versus reading a book on a tablet is significantly different. When reading a traditional book, we are able to interact with our children on a more personal level. Tablet reading often has interaction built in that doesn’t allow for engagement at that child’s pace.”

Early math experiences through qualitative mathematical language help with a child’s cognitive development. Causey recommends using household items to improve cognition. For example, when a child is in a sandbox and pours sand in two cups, ask which one has more.

“In using this type of language with children early on, research has shown that children will progress in mathematics and literacy more fully,” Causey said.

Language development

Children should have the opportunity to listen, speak, read and write as they develop. This helps children further their language development orally. Everyday conversations help children understand language.

“Primary caregivers typically focus on the reading and writing aspect of language development,” Causey said. “It is equally important that they have listening and speaking opportunities during the early years to positively affect later literacy learning.”

Easy tips for listening and speaking with your child include:

  • Reading a book, but stopping to look at the pictures and talking about them organically
  • When traveling from one destination to another, asking questions about what the child sees; connecting it with additional questions, like colors, smells, noises, etc.
  • In the grocery store, taking time to look at the produce and asking questions about taste, texture, color and other noticeable features

By creating conversational loops in natural situations, children are taught to think, creating a higher level of cognition. Ask higher-order thinking questions, letting the child come up with an explanation. As questions are asked, give the child time to think.

At 4 and 5 years old, children should be able to have one conversational loop. For example, if asked a question, the child should come back with an answer. Then, the child should be able to ask another question or come back with additional information to the answer.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

Coca-Cola UNITED ‘Pays It Forward’ With Internships For HBCU Students

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — The week-long internship gives students a chance to experience a range of roles available at Coca-Cola, including sales operations, productions, marketing, packaging, pricing, event planning, and philanthropy and community relations.

Published

6 days ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

From left: Kendarius Youngblood, Talladega College; Zak Thornton, Tuskegee University; Casi Ferguson, United Negro College Fund; Brianna Jones, Miles College; Gabrielle Williams, Stillman College; Pamela Cook, Director of Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs with Coca-Cola UNITED; Jada Jamison-Belser, Alabama State University; Pablo Vallejo, Stillman College and Bryant Williams, Alabama State University. (Amarr Croskey, For The Birmingham Times)

By Erica Wright

Alabama State University student Bryant Williams, a junior, on Monday said he’s learning a lot during his internship with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. And it’s been less than a week.

“I’m learning a lot about Coca-Cola that I never knew and taking away advice from all of the other HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) students and graduates,” said Williams, “I can say that it is of key importance to network and I’m proud of how I got here and how far I’ve come.”

Williams is one of eight HBCU students from around the state part of the 2019 class of Coca-Cola UNITED’s internship program, “Pay It Forward.”

The “Pay It Forward” program, in its fourth year, provides African-American youth with opportunities to celebrate achievements and further their success.

In April, the company reviewed applications for the program through participating HBCUs and selected 25 students. From the Alabama region, the eight chosen were: Williams and Jada Jamison-Belser, Alabama State University; Brianna Jones, Miles College; Gabrielle Williams and Pablo Vallejo, Stillman College; Simone Brown and Kendarius Hale-Youngblood, Talladega College and Zalkari Thornton, Tuskegee University.

The week-long internship gives students a chance to experience a range of roles available at Coca-Cola, including sales operations, productions, marketing, packaging, pricing, event planning, and philanthropy and community relations.

Pam Cook, Director of Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs at Coca-Cola UNITED, said continuing the legacy of Paying It Forward is “the right thing to do.”

“HBCUs are so much more than halftimes and homecomings,” she said, “the program . . . brings students to our facilities this week and teaches them how to go to work, how to read different statements, how to network, all of the skills that will get you ready for the job market.”

Students began familiarizing themselves with the program during the day Monday and in the evening participated in a meet and greet at Top Golf in downtown with other HBCU graduates and listened to a panel discussion about the importance of “Paying It Forward.”

Bryant Williams said he looks forward to sharing his experiences in the program with others.

“Other students at our schools don’t know, but it’s our job to help each other out as peers so we can all be on the same track and that’s what I have learned today,” he said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gabrielle Williams, a junior at Stillman College, said she also learned a lot from her first day.

“Being here with great HBCU alumni, I’ve learned about empowerment, giving back,” she said. “Being a Stillmanite, we learn a lot about networking, but being here today has just reinforced that to me.”

One of the panelists, Eric Guster, of Guster Law Firm and an Alabama State graduate, said, ASU taught him the confidence to walk into a room and fear no one.

“I spent time in New York where I was doing work for CNN and MSNBC, I knew walking in that room I could handle it and a lot of that came from [the] confidence that I received at my HBCU. You are just as good as or greater than anyone else and that’s the type of confidence you must carry wherever you go. Confidence paired with preparation, you’ll be prepared wherever you go.”

Casi Ferguson, Area Development Director Birmingham, with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Talladega College graduate, said it’s important to give back, given the history of the institutions.

“You have to understand historic, understand what the ‘H’ means and understand these schools were started with a lot less, having no resources that we have now, but they were started for a very good reason and that is the same reason today,” Ferguson said. “[Giving back] can be $2 or it can be $10 but we should be in a position where we understand that these are our schools and each of you are our students… because we continue to ‘pay it forward’ and build relationships… it is so important to give back. Don’t think you don’t have enough, don’t think there is not enough to give.”

Zillah Fluker, principal with Activate l Elevate, and Alabama State University graduate, said “the greatest thing I took away from my HBCU experience is the need to always remember who I am. That’s what they told me. The other thing they taught me was the idea of a standard of excellence, you may not have everything you need and you certainly won’t have everything you want, but not being excellent is not an option. We always maintained a standard of excellence no matter what we had.”

Panelists also included D’Aundria Foster, Hayah Beauty Stylist and Tuskegee University student; Sylvia Bowen, City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office and Tuskegee University graduate; James Gettys, Birmingham Times Sales Director and graduate of Stillman College; and Deanna “Dee” Reed, Program Coordinator with Woke Vote and a graduate of Miles College.

Also in attendance were Dr. Quinton Ross, president of Alabama State University and Dr. Billy Hawkins, president of Talladega College.

Cook said she is proud of her work and Coca-Cola’s partnership with HBCUs. “I get to be the champion of that for the schools. I know what it’s like to need a class and it isn’t being offered that semester and you’re so close to graduation, I know what it’s like to be away from home… all of those wonderful things that HBCUs provide, that sense of family, all of that is so priceless and it’s an excellent thing to do.”

In addition to the Birmingham and Montgomery markets, the company offers internships in Georgia and Louisiana.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

Birmingham Times

UAB’s Deborah Grimes Named one of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Grimes, the chief diversity officer for the UAB Health System, has been named one of the most influential women in corporate America for 2019 by Savoy Magazine. The magazine released its 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America listing in its summer edition. The full list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com.

Published

1 week ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Deborah Grimes (Photo by: UAB)

By Bob Shepard

Grimes, the chief diversity officer for the UAB Health System, has been named one of the most influential women in corporate America for 2019 by Savoy Magazine.

The magazine released its 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America listing in its summer edition. The full list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com.

Originally trained as a nurse, Grimes held several leadership positions at UAB Hospital, including vice president of Quality/Regulatory Affairs and Chief Compliance Officer, before assuming the role of chief diversity officer for the health system in 2017.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from UAB’s School of Nursing, a master’s degree from the UAB School of Health Professions and a Juris Doctor degree from the Birmingham School of Law.

Grimes serves as a board member of the Alabama Kidney Foundation and is a member of the Black Nurses Association, Society of Human Resource, Birmingham Society of Human Resources, Healthcare Compliance Association and the National Association of Health Services Executives.

“A 33-year veteran of UAB Medicine, Deborah has served in many roles as nurse, attorney and administrator,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “We salute the diversity of experiences she brings to the job each day, and congratulate her on this most deserving recognition.”

Selection of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America begins by screening information received from more than 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields. The selection committee includes the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas.

The committee reviewed information on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, foundations, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, health care, manufacturing and law. After the committee reviewed all of the profiles, the field of candidates was narrowed to the 2019 Most Influential Women listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

The Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America edition is currently available for purchase online at Amazon.comand after July 30 at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. For more information regarding the Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America, visit SavoyNetwork.com to view the 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America full list along with individual profiles of each executive.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Latest News