988 crisis hotline sees uptick, Black Legacy grant, Our mental health

Jan. 20, 2023 – Every Friday, we discuss how we heal as a community from trauma, racism, and life challenges. In this episode of The Conversation with Al McFarlane, we explore mental health in the Black community. Some questions/topics that will be addressed are:

Why do mental health needs look different in our community?

How does racism affect our ability to get help?

What are some ways that we can support each other when dealing with mental health issues? 9

88 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees an uptick in the number of people reaching out for help. Why?

What resources are available for those who need them most?

Then we will share information about the Black Legacy and Leadership Enrichment Initiative Grant with Elder Atum Azzahir of the Cultural Wellness Center.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST

