32nd Annual Nashville CARES AIDS Walk Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Hadley Park
32nd Annual Nashville CARES AIDS Walk Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Hadley Park


Published

2 days ago

on


NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville CARES is proud to announce the 32nd Annual Nashville CARES AIDS Walk presented by NPS Pharmacy. The Nashville CARES AIDS Walk is Tennessee’s oldest continuously running HIV/AIDS fundraiser and one of the city’s highest profile events. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to help end the HIV epidemic in Middle
Tennessee. The event takes place on Saturday, October 7 at Hadley Park.

Hadley Park, a historical landmark in Nashville opened in 1912 and is considered the first public park in the United States for African Americans. Named for either the pioneer African American physician Dr. W. A. Hadley or John L. Hadley, supporter of freedmen after the Civil War, Hadley Park continues as a benchmark in the community’s cultural heritage.

The Parks Board voted to approve a request to change the name of Hadley Park to Hadley-Lillard Park in 2021, noting that “Kwame Leo Lillard was a well-known and important historical figure in the Nashville civil rights movement and a lifelong advocate for social justice.” Board members said they wanted “to honor Mr. Lillard and properly recognize the
history of Black Nashvillians by including him in the name of this historic park based on his contributions to the Nashville community and his deep involvement and activities in that park.”

“We are excited to come together in unity and host the AIDS Walk at Hadley Park this year. Nashville CARES is committed to working with the community and diverse stakeholders to address and improve social and economic determinants of health along with specific health outcomes that burden communities of color. In so doing, Nashville CARES hopes to foster sustained progress toward health equity so that all Tennesseans can enjoy a comparable level of optimal health. HIV disproportionately impacts black and brown communities.

Currently, awareness, education, prevention and early access to care and treatment is key to improved health outcomes for all,” said Amna Osman, CEO at Nashville CARES. “Your support and participation in the AIDS Walk greatly helps Nashville CARES provide vital services to vulnerable communities. We are stronger when we come together in unity!”
Attendees will enjoy breakfast prepared by the Nashville CARES team and amazing volunteers following the 9:00 AM Unity walk. Local favorites, DJ Apollo will be providing music and Averianna The Personality will be our emcee.

This event is family focused and FREE. Participants need to register for entrance! You can register at nashvillecareswalk.com

Sponsors include: presenting sponsor, NPS Pharmacy with additional sponsorships from Gilead Sciences, Fifth Third Bank, The Nashville Scene, Inclusion Tennessee, The Nashvillian, Do615, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, Connect Media Group, 92Q, James A. Rothberg & Associates, Tennessee Pride Chamber, Tribe, Play Nashville, Suzy Wong’s House of Yum, d’Andrews Bakery & Café, and Frothy Monkey.

Nashville CARES mission is to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. We work to achieve this through education, advocacy, and support for those at risk for or living with HIV.

To learn more, visit NashvilleCARES.org

