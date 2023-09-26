Connect with us

2024 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD Review: Redefining Luxury and Versatility




Published

11 hours ago

on

September 25, 2023

2024 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD Review: Redefining Luxury and Versatility Walkaround.
Welcome back to another walkaround car review! Today I’m diving into the 2024 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD, a true game-changer in the luxury SUV segment. This vehicle not only screams luxury but also offers variable seating configurations that adapt to your lifestyle. So, if you’re on the hunt for an SUV that epitomizes comfort and innovation, stick around.

Performance and Efficiency
At the heart of the QX60 Autograph AWD lies a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine, capable of delivering 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride, whether you’re navigating city streets or hitting the highway. The Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system adds an extra layer of stability and control, crucial for those who often tread on challenging terrains. As for fuel efficiency, expect around 20 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway, and a combined rating of 22 mpg.

Luxurious Amenities
Infiniti doesn’t hold back when it comes to luxury. The interior boasts Black Open Pore Ash Wood trim and quilted, semi-aniline leather-appointed seats for both the 1st and 2nd rows. Additionally, the front seats are not just heated and ventilated but also come with a massaging function. Trust me, your back will thank you after a long drive.

Advanced Technology
On the tech side, the QX60 offers a 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display and a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display, providing all essential information right where you need it. The Infiniti InTouch 12.3-inch Interactive Display is intuitive and comes integrated with Navigation, MapCare, and Premium Traffic features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless, freeing you from the mess of cables. And let’s not forget the Bose Performance 17-speaker audio system; it’s a treat for audiophiles.

Driver Assistance and Safety
Safety is a top priority with numerous driver assistance systems. From ProPILOT Assist with Navi link to Intelligent Cruise Control with Stop & Hold, you’re covered. The SUV also features Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Warning, Blind Spot Intervention®, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Departure Prevention, ensuring a safer drive.

Comfort and Convenience
The QX60 Autograph AWD is a master of adaptability with its 2nd-row captain chairs and a removable center console. The five different drive modes allow you to tailor your driving experience, while the foot-activated rear liftgate adds an extra touch of convenience.

Towing Capability
Planning a getaway with a lot of gear? The QX60 Autograph AWD has you covered with up to 6,000 lb. towing capacity. Additional features like Trailer Sway Control and a Tow Hitch make towing smoother and safer.

What’s Not to Like?
While the QX60 impresses in many aspects, it does fall short in a couple of areas. The 3rd-row seats offer limited leg and headroom, making them best suited for kids or short journeys. Also, the ride can be a bit bouncy at times, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Conclusion
Priced at $70,295 MSRP, the 2024 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD proves that luxury doesn’t have to sacrifice versatility. It offers a mix of high-end features, powerful performance, and essential driver aids that make it a compelling package for anyone looking to elevate their driving experience. If you’re in the market for a luxury SUV that offers a bit of everything, the QX60 should be on your shortlist.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. 

