2023 Kia Telluride SX Prestige X Line V6 AWD SUV Luxury, Performance, and Safety in One Package

Published

4 days ago

on

AutoNetworkMon, January 23, 2023 3:49pm

2023 Kia Telluride SX Prestige X Line V6 AWD SUV Luxury, Performance, and Safety in One Package.
The 2023 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line V6 AWD SUV is a luxury SUV that boasts a 3.8L Direct Injection V6 Engine that delivers 291 HP and 262 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and has a Wolf Gray exterior color and a Black interior. The fuel efficiency is 18 MPG City, 24 MPG Highway, and 21 MPG Combined. The MSRP for this model is $54,120.00.

One of the standout features of the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line is the dual panoramic sunroofs that offer a great view for passengers. The ride quality is also very comfortable, thanks to the self-leveling rear suspension. The smart power liftgate and safe exit assist, which keeps doors from opening if a vehicle is detected, are also convenient features. The premium Harman/Kardon sound system is an added bonus for audiophiles.

In terms of safety, the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line comes with a variety of advanced systems such as Forward Collision Avoidance (Cyclist, Junction Turning), Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist & Highway Driving Assist 2, Parking Distance Warning – Forward / Reverse, Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse. It also has dual front, driver’s knee, full-length side curtain airbags, and 1st & 2nd-row outboard seat-mounted side airbags for added protection.

The interior of the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line is well-appointed with a variety of comfort and convenience features. The dual panoramic 12.3″ displays with navigation, surround view monitor, and blind-spot view monitor are all great for staying aware of your surroundings. The head-up display is a nice touch and the 110V inverter outlet, wireless phone charger, and Nappa leather seat trim make for a comfortable ride. The memory driver’s seat, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, and heated and ventilated 2nd-row captain’s chairs (2 seats) are all convenient features. The digital key and rear occupant alert with ultrasonic sensors are also added safety features. The heated steering wheel is a nice touch on cold days.

Overall, the 2023 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line V6 AWD SUV is a great luxury SUV that offers a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and a well-appointed interior. The dual panoramic sunroofs, smart power liftgate, and premium Harman/Kardon sound system are standout features. With an MSRP of $54,120.00, it offers great value for a luxury SUV. It is a very good-looking and well-rounded luxury SUV.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves with minimal distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

