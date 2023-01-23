2023 Kia Telluride SX Prestige X Line V6 AWD SUV Luxury, Performance, and Safety in One Package.

The 2023 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line V6 AWD SUV is a luxury SUV that boasts a 3.8L Direct Injection V6 Engine that delivers 291 HP and 262 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and has a Wolf Gray exterior color and a Black interior. The fuel efficiency is 18 MPG City, 24 MPG Highway, and 21 MPG Combined. The MSRP for this model is $54,120.00.

One of the standout features of the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line is the dual panoramic sunroofs that offer a great view for passengers. The ride quality is also very comfortable, thanks to the self-leveling rear suspension. The smart power liftgate and safe exit assist, which keeps doors from opening if a vehicle is detected, are also convenient features. The premium Harman/Kardon sound system is an added bonus for audiophiles.

In terms of safety, the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line comes with a variety of advanced systems such as Forward Collision Avoidance (Cyclist, Junction Turning), Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist & Highway Driving Assist 2, Parking Distance Warning – Forward / Reverse, Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse. It also has dual front, driver’s knee, full-length side curtain airbags, and 1st & 2nd-row outboard seat-mounted side airbags for added protection.

The interior of the Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line is well-appointed with a variety of comfort and convenience features. The dual panoramic 12.3″ displays with navigation, surround view monitor, and blind-spot view monitor are all great for staying aware of your surroundings. The head-up display is a nice touch and the 110V inverter outlet, wireless phone charger, and Nappa leather seat trim make for a comfortable ride. The memory driver’s seat, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, and heated and ventilated 2nd-row captain’s chairs (2 seats) are all convenient features. The digital key and rear occupant alert with ultrasonic sensors are also added safety features. The heated steering wheel is a nice touch on cold days.

Overall, the 2023 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line V6 AWD SUV is a great luxury SUV that offers a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and a well-appointed interior. The dual panoramic sunroofs, smart power liftgate, and premium Harman/Kardon sound system are standout features. With an MSRP of $54,120.00, it offers great value for a luxury SUV. It is a very good-looking and well-rounded luxury SUV.

