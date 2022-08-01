fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV Test Drive POV
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVESTREAM 5.27.2020 1PM ET — #SaveLocalJournalism #7: LEADERS IN THE COMMUNITY

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE - Let It Be Known @ 7:30am ET - Episode 14

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE #LetItBeKnown w/Dr. Derrick Darby @ 7:30am ET - Episode 21

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — LET IT BE KNOWN— MORNING NEWS

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE! — LET IT BE KNOWN, SPECIAL GUEST: MISS ROBBIE MONTGOMERY — THURS. 7.29.21 7:30AM ET

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Events Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Genesis GV70 AWD Seat Configuration 360 Video

#NNPA BlackPress

2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV Test Drive POV

Published

6 days ago

on

AutoNetworkMon, August 1, 2022 2:44am

2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV Test Drive POV. Sit behind the wheel 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory, walk around the exterior, take a good look at the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory luxurious interior, and, see the safety and driver-assist features. Best detailed walkaround 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV. Car Review 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV Walkaround and POV Test Drive. I’m really impressed with the Infiniti QX60 Sensory luxury SUV. The 295 HP is more than adequate to satisfy your need for speed on freeway entry ramps.
2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV
3.5L V6 Engine
295 HP @ 270 lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Deep Bordeaux
Interior Color: Sandstone
20 MPG City, 25 MPG Highway, 22 MPG Combined
MSRP: $60,950.00

Pros
* Seats 7 Passengers
* Panoramic Sunroof
* Good Ride Quality and Handling for the Size
* Premium Sound System – Bose w/17 Speakers

Cons
* Cabin Noise from Road

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/

Post Views: 330

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com