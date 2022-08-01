2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV Test Drive POV. Sit behind the wheel 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory, walk around the exterior, take a good look at the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory luxurious interior, and, see the safety and driver-assist features. Best detailed walkaround 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV. Car Review 2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV Walkaround and POV Test Drive. I’m really impressed with the Infiniti QX60 Sensory luxury SUV. The 295 HP is more than adequate to satisfy your need for speed on freeway entry ramps.

2022 Infiniti QX60 Sensory AWD SUV

3.5L V6 Engine

295 HP @ 270 lb-ft Torque

9 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Deep Bordeaux

Interior Color: Sandstone

20 MPG City, 25 MPG Highway, 22 MPG Combined

MSRP: $60,950.00

Pros

* Seats 7 Passengers

* Panoramic Sunroof

* Good Ride Quality and Handling for the Size

* Premium Sound System – Bose w/17 Speakers

Cons

* Cabin Noise from Road

